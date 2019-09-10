Home > Lifestyle

Curry Life Magazine to hold World Curry Expo in London on Nov 3

Published: 10 Sep 2019 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 10:18 PM BdST

Leading curry brands are descending on London to showcase their products and services at the World Curry Expo this autumn.

Curry Life, the popular trade magazine of the industry, will organise the exhibition in partnership with Just Eat at the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane in London on Nov 3.

The Expo will run alongside the annual Curry Life Awards and Gala Dinner in the evening.

There are approximately 12,000 curry houses or Indian restaurants in the UK, majority of which are owned and run by people of Bangladeshi origin which generate an estimated £5.2 billion a year.

“This is a good opportunity for those who are looking to expand their businesses and promote their products to Bangladeshi restaurants, widely known as curry houses,” said Syed Belal Ahmed, editor of Curry Life.

Graham Corfield, the UK managing director of Just Eat, said, "We are proud to be the main partner for Curry Life Awards and World Curry Expo, which celebrates a hugely iconic part of British culture. From comforting Kormas to fiery Vindaloos - Brits love a curry.”

“The World Curry Expo is the ideal event to create opportunities for the Bangladeshi, Indian, Pakistani and Sri Lankan restaurants and catering industries to come together to celebrate our shared love for curry and find ways to showcase the economic, cultural and social contribution made to the UK. We look forward to seeing you all there."

