Home > Lifestyle

KFC partners with Beyond Meat to test plant-based nuggets, wings

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Aug 2019 03:42 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 03:42 AM BdST

Yum Brands Inc said on Monday it will be testing Beyond Meat Inc’s plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings at an Atlanta KFC restaurant, the latest fast-food chain trying new options to attract vegan diners.

The quick-service restaurant will roll out its vegan menu items nationally based on the customer feedback from the Atlanta test, Yum said.

Yum is the latest big-chain restaurant jumping on the vegan bandwagon, a growing market as more fast-food chains tweak their menus to add new options for vegans and ‘flexitarians’.

Plant-based meat alternatives have seen booming interest from consumers and restaurants, supporting startups like Beyond Meat and its competitor Impossible Foods, and even sparking interest from veteran meat companies such as Tyson Foods Inc and Perdue Foods.

Beyond Meat has already partnered with sandwich chain Subway, Del Taco Restaurant Inc, Carl’s Jr, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc and Restaurant Brand International’s Tim Hortons.

KFC, known for its fried chicken, will be serving the six or 12-piece combo plant-based nugget meals for $6.49 and $8.49 and boneless wings for $6 and $12.

Beyond Meat’s shares rose about 4% before the bell. The stock has risen more than three-fold since it went public in May.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) bucket of mixed fried and grilled chicken is seen in this picture illustration taken April 6, 2017. Reuters

KFC to test plant-based nuggets, wings

Domingo Perez Jr and Kathryn Landow, agents with Warburg Realty, host an adoption event with rescue animals from Animal Haven at the Morad Beekman, a building in New York, Jun 27, 2019. The New York Times

Can a puppy help sell your home?

Momofuku chief executive Marguerite Zabar Mariscal, outside the new Bar Wayo, in New York, Aug. 1, 2019. Mariscal, who started as an intern in 2011, is a guiding force with David Chang as they expand a restaurant empire. (Benjamin Norman/The New York Times)

Momofuku’s 30-year-old CEO

Ricky Lopez, who owns Top Round Roast Beef and three restaurants that exist only within the Uber Eats delivery app, hands off food to a delivery driver in San Francisco, Jul 18, 2019. Food delivery apps are reshaping the restaurant industry — and how we eat — by inspiring digital-only establishments that don’t need a dining room or waiters. (Cayce Clifford/The New York Times)

The era of the virtual restaurant

Sarfraz Manzoor, whose memoir about his love for Bruce Springsteen's must is the basis for

A Pakistani teen’s Rock ’N’ Roll salvation

FILE PHOTO: Valentina Sampaio, the first openly transgender woman selected as a model by Victoria’s Secret. Her agent said it was “a great opportunity to break barriers.” The New York Times

Victoria’s Secret casts first openly transgender model

Kanae Ito, 25 and single, prepared for a photo session in Tokyo. Studios offer sessions in which women don wedding dresses and pose for solo bridal portraits.CreditAndrea DiCenzo for The New York Times

Craving freedom, Japan’s women opt out of marriage

Soy milk. Photo: Reuters

The quest for lab-made milk

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.