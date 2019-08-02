Peyala Café opens third Dhaka outlet at Gulshan Avenue
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Aug 2019 02:11 AM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2019 02:15 AM BdST
Peyala Café, popular for masala-route inspired tea, salads, wraps, and fusion deserts, has opened its third outlet in Dhaka.
The new outlet at 49, Gulshan Avenue, overseeing Banani Lake and opposite to Gulshan Club’s parking area, was open from July 26, the café said in a media release on Thursday.
“Peyala Café offers the Masala-routes super popular cuisines of Mexican, Thai, Indian, and of Bangladeshi origins wrapped in a healthy Wheat Fajita or with Salads. Simply delighted to open our 3rd outlet offering a place to Chill, socialize, and enjoy our High teas between 4-7 pm every day,” the release quoted Head of MGH Restaurants Arif Mustafa as saying.
Peyala Cafe currently operates outlets at Gulshan DCC-2, opposite to Westin Dhaka, and at Karwan Bazar, opposite Pan Pacific Sonargon Hotel.
