Home > Lifestyle

Polish 'I am LGBT' campaign attracts tens of thousands of Twitter supporters

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Aug 2019 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 12:55 PM BdST

Tens of thousands of Twitter users have expressed support for gay rights in Poland as part of the #jestemLGBT campaign, aimed at fighting discrimination and homophobia in a country where the ruling party is strongly socially conservative.

The #jestemLGBT (I am LGBT) campaign, was launched earlier this week by Twitter users.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has made its opposition to LGBT rights a campaign issue ahead of a parliamentary election expected in October, with some officials connecting gays and public displays of sexuality to paedophilia.

"We're against the affirmation of LGBT ideology and the aggressiveness of this ideology which attacks our basic national and Catholic family values," a PiS lawmaker, Janusz Szewczak, told Reuters.

Critics say PiS has fanned intolerance in the country. Earlier this month an equality march in the eastern city of Bialystok was marred by violence and attacks on those taking part.

A conservative magazine distributed "LGBT-free zone" stickers last week, while a number of towns have declared in recent months that they are going "LGBT-free".

Filip Pawlak, a 25-year-old freelance theatre consultant, said he took part in the #jestemLGBT campaign to show that LGBT people like him are not paedophiles or a threat to Poland.

PROUD TO BE GAY AND POLISH

He called the violence in Bialystok a pivotal point in the history of Poland's gay community, as it spurred LGBT people to fight more strongly for their rights.

"I am a patriot, I am proud that I am a Pole and I also want to be proud of the fact that I am a gay Pole ... we want to show that we are simply people."

According to an opinion poll by state pollster CBOS released in April, almost a quarter of citizens of the former Communist country think homosexuality is not normal and cannot be accepted, while 54% think it should be tolerated.

Psychology associate professor at the University of Warsaw Michal Bilewicz said the hashtag showed the bravery of the LGBT community, as it marked a "mass coming out in Poland at the same time as the right is carrying out a homophobic campaign".

The European Commission expressed its support for the campaign, with its @EU_Justice account tweeting: "#JestemLGBT! We support LGBTI rights in Poland, in all EU countries and worldwide #EU4LGBTI!"

Since coming to power in 2015, the eurosceptic PiS has clashed with the EU over its adherence to rule of law as well logging, migration and climate change policies.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A group of children participate in a Dutch tradition known as

A peculiarly Dutch summer rite

Workers pray inside the remains of a mosque discovered by the Israel Antiquities Authority and which they say is one of the world's oldest mosques, in the outskirts of the Bedouin town of Rahat in southern Israel July 18, 2019. Reuters

Mosque found from when Islam arrived in holy land

Clients in their own

Hair salon or new age-y sound and light installation?

Peri Peri Grill House in New York, Jun 11, 2019. Peri peri, or piri piri, is a chile — hotter than a jalapeño but not quite as searing as a Scotch bonnet — cultivated in southeastern Africa, with roots in Brazil. The New York Times

S Africa meets S Asia at Peri Peri Grill House

Ikebana display in Dhaka

Wari-Bateshwar settlement ‘began in 300 BC’

FILE -- Architect Stanley Tigerman with models and renderings of his new Pacific Garden Mission building, at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, Oct. 26, 2006. Tigerman, an architect and provocateur noted for playful buildings that offered alternatives to the glass and steel boxes that dominated Chicago’s skyline for much of the 20th century, died on June 3, 2019, in that city. He was 88. (William Zbaren/The New York Times)

Architect Stanley Tigerman dies

Sex toys are displayed at one of Yummy's workshops in Beijing, with a billboard that says “Here, you will complete your sexual transformation!”, May 28, 2019. The New York Times

The sex education taboo in China

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.