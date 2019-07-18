Archaeologists find mosque from when Islam arrived in holy land
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2019 08:23 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2019 08:23 PM BdST
Archaeologists in Israel have discovered the remains of one of the world's oldest rural mosques, built around the time Islam arrived in the holy land, they said on Thursday.
The Israel Antiquities Authority estimates that the mosque, uncovered ahead of new construction in the Bedouin town of Rahat in the Negev desert, dates back to the 7th to 8th centuries.
A mosque is seen in the background, as archaeology workers stand beneath a shade near the remains of a mosque (R), discovered by the Israel Antiquities Authority, which they say is one of the world's oldest, in the outskirts of the Bedouin town of Rahat in southern Israel July 18, 2019. Reuters
Excavated at the site were the remains of an open-air mosque -- a rectangular building, about the size of a single-car garage, with a prayer niche facing south towards Mecca.
An archaeologist gestures as he stands inside the remains of a mosque discovered by the Israel Antiquities Authority and which they say is one of the world's oldest mosques, in the outskirts of the Bedouin town of Rahat in southern Israel July 18, 2019. Reuters
"The discovery of the village and the mosque in its vicinity are a significant contribution to the study of the history of the country during this turbulent period."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hair salon or new age-y sound and light installation?
- South Africa meets South Asia at Peri Peri Grill House
- Bangladesh Ikebana Association holds annual general meeting with exhibition
- Wari-Bateshwar settlement started in 300 BC, archaeologists says after recent findings
- Stanley Tigerman, architect of puckish postmodernism, dies at 88
- In China, public talk of sex is rare. Could a ‘pleasure community’ change that?
- Colorado bans ‘conversion therapy’ for minors
- Both parents are American. The US says their baby isn’t
- Pakistani charity dishes out ostrich as Ramadan treat for poor
Most Read
- Man, son die in Old Dhaka building collapse
- HSC results on Wednesday, available on education board website, SMS services
- Bangladesh ranks ninth in graduate level students in US
- 'Appalling' arson attack on Japanese animation studio kills at least 33
- MP Ekramul faces wrath after moral policing against students in Noakhali park
- Over 3 million people hit by floods in Bangladesh
- Video shows Trump and Epstein partying and commenting on women in 1992
- Parliamentary committee discusses arrest of Refat’s wife Minny
- Notre Dame came far closer to collapsing than anybody knew
- India aims to expel all illegal migrants, Home Minister Amit Shah says