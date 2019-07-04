Home > Lifestyle

South Africa meets South Asia at Peri Peri Grill House

>> Mahira Rivers, The New York Times

Published: 04 Jul 2019 01:18 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 01:18 PM BdST

Previous Next
It isn’t the smell of smoke that greets you when you walk through the door of Peri Peri Grill House in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn; it’s the sight of it. The hardworking grill in the open kitchen exhales smoke in billows that dissipate quickly into the dining room, but not before leaving a defining mark on all the food it touches.

Chicken wings, for example, are flame-grilled, with the blackened bits to prove it, and slicked with peri peri sauce that hums with citrus and spice. But the smoke is what sticks with you.

Peri peri, or piri piri, is a chile cultivated in southeastern Africa, with roots in Brazil. The pepper — hotter than a jalapeño but not quite as searing as a Scotch bonnet — was carried to Africa and Asia by Portuguese traders, who tempered it with vinegar and lemon juice to create the sauce of the same name.

At this small but tidy restaurant that opened in April 2018 on Malcolm X Boulevard, peri peri proves its versatility as a marinade, a table sauce and a dry spice blend. “You can have it in many ways,” said the owner, Sohaib Malik. “That’s the beauty of it.”

Lamb chops with house-made hot sauces at Peri Peri Grill House in New York, Jue 8, 2019. The New York Times

Lamb chops with house-made hot sauces at Peri Peri Grill House in New York, Jue 8, 2019. The New York Times

Malik, 33, was born in Jhelum, Pakistan, but has spent most of his life in Midwood, Brooklyn, where his family immigrated in 1995. It was his wife, Ruschke Malik, a native of South Africa, who introduced him to peri peri.

“She is the one who first took me to Nando’s,” Malik said, referring to the Johannesburg-based restaurant chain that specialises in peri peri chicken. “I thought, why isn’t it here? I saw something missing in the market.”

At Peri Peri Grill House, you can order the unfailingly juicy chicken in quarters or halves, or even in strips that are stuffed into a wrap, but the topography of the wings — full of crooks and crevices — is best suited for such a clinging sauce.

The meat is bathed in a transformative mixture of dried ground chiles, lemon juice, garlic and a blend of spices for up to 24 hours before it is par-roasted (to save time during service) and then heaved onto the grill. Finally, it is basted with a choice of six sauces, from a timid garlic-and-herb to a more piercing “extra-hot.” At one notch below the top of the scale, the “hot” version is the most balanced of them all.

Peri peri seasoning generously sprinkled over yellow rice and cobs of grilled corn amongst a variety of sides served with chicken at Peri Peri Grill House in New York, June 8, 2019. The New York Times

Peri peri seasoning generously sprinkled over yellow rice and cobs of grilled corn amongst a variety of sides served with chicken at Peri Peri Grill House in New York, June 8, 2019. The New York Times

Malik’s kitchen serves grilled lamb chops, a hat tip to his South Asian background. The generously thick chops are coated with a hybrid spice blend before they hit the grill. “It’s like a salsa and masala combined, with some peri peri in it.” Malik said.

The result is buttery, tender meat with abundant flavour in each bite. Malik doesn’t want to be pigeonholed into selling grilled lamb chops, but he could probably make a good living at it.

All the meat at the restaurant is certified halal. “Muslims don’t have a lot of halal options,” said Malik, who is Muslim. Whether you follow those dietary rules or not, there is a perfectly good burger, topped with ribbons of caramelised onion and a bun slathered in peri peri mayonnaise.

Among the side dishes, peri peri-seasoned French fries are predictably satisfying, with an electric citric tang. The spice is also sprinkled over a neat mound of yellow rice, adding a welcome tartness to the heavy hand of cumin.

A handful of milkshakes are also available. The most expensive option, the Ferrero Rocher, blitzes the chocolate hazelnut orbs with vanilla ice cream. It is just the thing to extinguish any lingering heat.

Sohaib Malik, owner of Peri Peri Grill House, at his restaurant in New York, Jun 8, 2019. The New York Times

Sohaib Malik, owner of Peri Peri Grill House, at his restaurant in New York, Jun 8, 2019. The New York Times

In an unexpected turn, the menu lists a kale salad, a quinoa bowl and not one but two veggie burgers (the plant-based Beyond Burger and a falafel burger). It’s ambitiously diverse, and seems to be resonating with this equally eclectic neighbourhood.

“I didn’t think it was going to work,” Malik said. “But we’ve been busy since day one.”

Most nights, the waits (reservations are not accepted) stretch to 30 minutes. The steady stream of customers who file into the restaurant, a perfect cross-section of the neighbourhood, is undeterred. The kitchen can handle it; over the grill, tongs snap and flip as the smoke swirls in the air.

Peri Peri Grill House

235 Malcolm X Blvd. (Hancock Street), Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn; 917-966-8614.

Recommended: Peri peri chicken, in any of its various forms; lamb chops; beef burger; peri peri fries.

Drinks and Wine: Bottled sodas; flavored sparkling waters; blended milkshakes; no alcohol.

Prices: $6 to $20.

Open: Tuesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner.

Reservations: Not accepted.

Wheelchair Access: The entrance is up a slight incline. There is a small step before the bathroom, which is equipped with a handrail.

 

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan talks with Liam Plunkett during the match Action Images via Reuters
Glimpses of our best: Morgan
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks on as they await the decision of a review as England's Mark Wood appeals to the umpire Action Images via Reuters
Williamson rues lack of Kiwi partnerships
India batsman Rayudu retires
England reach semis

More stories

Ikebana display in Dhaka

Wari-Bateshwar settlement ‘began in 300 BC’

FILE -- Architect Stanley Tigerman with models and renderings of his new Pacific Garden Mission building, at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, Oct. 26, 2006. Tigerman, an architect and provocateur noted for playful buildings that offered alternatives to the glass and steel boxes that dominated Chicago’s skyline for much of the 20th century, died on June 3, 2019, in that city. He was 88. (William Zbaren/The New York Times)

Architect Stanley Tigerman dies

Sex toys are displayed at one of Yummy's workshops in Beijing, with a billboard that says “Here, you will complete your sexual transformation!”, May 28, 2019. The New York Times

The sex education taboo in China

Gov Jared Polis of Colorado signs legislation banning “conversion therapy,” which he said had been widely discredited by medical and mental health professionals. The New York Times

Colorado bans ‘conversion therapy’ for minors

James Derek Mize, left, and his husband, Jonathan Gregg, with their infant daughter Simone, who was born in England to a surrogate mother, in Decatur, Ga, May 15, 2019. Under a decades-old policy that has come under increasing scrutiny, Simone does not qualify for citizenship at birth, even though both her parents are American. The New York Times

LGBT couples face fight for children's citizenship

Volunteers control an ostrich as they slaughter them to prepare charity food, for the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 6, 2019. Reuters

Ostrich in Sehri for the poor in Pakistan

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Piramal, Anand Piramal and Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, pose during a photo opportunity at the wedding ceremony of Akash, at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, India, Mar 9, 2019. REUTERS

Celebrities gather for wedding of Ambani’s son

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.