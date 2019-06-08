Home > Lifestyle

Wari-Bateshwar settlement started in 300 BC, archaeologist says after recent findings

  Joyanta Saha

Published: 08 Jun 2019

Digging at Wari-Bateshwar, an archaeological site in Narsinghdi district of Bangladesh, has been under way for quite a few years now, but some recent findings have taken the researchers by surprise.

The newly found artifacts are from 2nd or 3rd century AD while the settlement in the area started in 3rd century BC, believes Rakhi Roy, regional director of the Department of Archaeology. 

The department acquired an abandoned household, a small part of Asom Raja’s fort, at Wari village near Bateshwar market in 2003.   

After four sessions of excavation, the department started work in the main part of the site in 2016 and completed the job earlier this year.

Judging the ancient objects found in 15 levels under the ground, researchers say the abandoned homestead belonged to an elite family.

“I believe the site is of 3rd century BC while the objects are from 2nd to 3rd century AD,” Rakhi said. 

The objects found in 2016-17 and 2017-18 include precious beads, and north Indian black and red clay pots, according to her.

It seemed beads business was popular in the area at the time, she said and added the artifacts suggest it was a brick-made residence.

Rakhi also said they were planning to set up a museum there with the artifacts found in the site.

