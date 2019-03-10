Global celebrities gather for the wedding of India's richest man's son
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Mar 2019 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2019 02:51 PM BdST
Global celebrities including film stars, company executives, politicians and sports personalities descended on Mumbai on Saturday for the wedding celebrations of the son of India's wealthiest man and Reliance Industries boss, Mukesh Ambani.
Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google, former British prime minister Tony Blair, film stars Rajinikanth and Priyanka Chopra and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya were among the guests.
Indian stars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were seen dancing with the bridegroom Akash Ambani and plenty of Indians shared photos on social media with #AkashAmbani and #AkashShlokaWedding among the top trending hashtags in India.
The bride, Shloka Mehta, is the daughter of Russell Mehta, a wealthy diamond merchant and managing director of family-owned company Rosy Blue.
Celebrations began in Mumbai with feasts, singing and dancing, and other pre-wedding rituals, for the wedding between the two 28-year-olds.
Photos on Twitter showed elaborate floral decorations and celebrities posing on a lawn before the wedding. Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita and the bridegroom wore various shades of pink.
Ambani, whose business empire spans oil and gas, telecoms and retail, is Asia's richest man and the world's 13th most wealthiest according to Forbes magazine, with his wealth estimated at $50 billion.
