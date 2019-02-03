Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2019 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 08:12 PM BdST
A seven-day festival showcasing Iranian delicacies has begun in Dhaka.
Iran Cultural Centre, Dhaka and Hotel Sarina have jointly organised the festival at the hotel.
Iranian Ambassador to Bangladesh Reza Nafar inaugurated the festival on Saturday night.
Under his supervision, different types of delicious Iranian dishes will be served through the festival.
Every day from 7:00pm to 11:00pm until Feb 8, different types of food will be available for those who love to eat Iranian food.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka
- The Baumans, sellers of really, really rare books
- From London's Brick Lane to Davos, veganism on the menu
- Traditional cattle festival in Faridpur shoal marks the end of Poush
- Amazon CEO Bezos announces divorce to make his affair with TV anchor public
- Unhitched - Two divorce lawyers better after their own divorce, but still together
- Nur-E Gulshan Rahman brings Bangladeshi home cooking to New Jersey diners
- 'Justice' named Merriam-Webster's 2018 Word of the Year
- Skin deep - A judicious beauty regimen for supreme results
- Ikebana display held at Dhaka's Kalabagan
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank knows whereabouts of stolen funds, says Governor Fazle Kabir
- Wife, five others charged with provoking Chattogram doctor to die by suicide
- Injured Chittagong University student dies 12 days after accident
- Doctor Akash was in physical fight with wife before suicide: police
- Three women who could be Modi's biggest nightmare in India's election
- SSC examinations: Wrong question papers used at several Chattogram centres
- HC orders river encroachers to be barred from elections, receiving loans
- India protests at US detention of several Indian students in ‘fake university operation’
- PM Hasina meets politicians at Ganabhaban over tea
- Bangladesh Eye Hospital Institute launches flagship eyewear store