Home > Lifestyle

Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Feb 2019 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 08:12 PM BdST

A seven-day festival showcasing Iranian delicacies has begun in Dhaka.

Iran Cultural Centre, Dhaka and Hotel Sarina have jointly organised the festival at the hotel.

Iranian Ambassador to Bangladesh Reza Nafar inaugurated the festival on Saturday night.

Hossain Nazmi, a prominent Iranian chef, is the special attraction of the food fest, the embassy said in a statement.

Under his supervision, different types of delicious Iranian dishes will be served through the festival.

Every day from 7:00pm to 11:00pm until Feb 8, different types of food will be available for those who love to eat Iranian food.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Iranian food festival in Dhaka

Bauman Rare Books, in the Grande Canal Shoppes between the Venetian and Palace hotels in Las Vegas, Nov. 29, 2018. (Isaac Brekken/The New York Times)

The sellers of really, really rare books

Abdul Ahad, owner of the City Spice curry house, cooks a vegan meal in the kitchen of his restaurant on Brick Lane in London, Britain Jan 7, 2019.

Veganism on the menu from Brick Lane to Davos

Cattle festival marks the end of Poush

Bezos announces split from wife only to make his affair public

Differences about where to live and having more children compounded when an infidelity broke up the marriage of divorce lawyers Vanessa Hammer and Brendan Hammer, yet alignment on raising their son keeps the family intact. Vanessa Hammer said she thinks their son doesn't even know they're divorced. (Alexandra Bowman/The New York Times)

2 divorce lawyers better after their own divorce

A photo from the Korai Kitchen restaurant in Jersey City, New Jersey, US dated Mar 13, 2018. Facebook/Korai Kitchen

Korai Kitchen brings Bangladeshi food to New Jersey

FILE PHOTO: Scales of Justice are seen in Brittany's Parliament, during the trial concerning victims of the Queen Mary 2 accident, in Rennes western France April 2, 2009. Reuters

'Justice' named Word of the Year

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.