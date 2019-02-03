Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka

Iran Cultural Centre, Dhaka and Hotel Sarina have jointly organised the festival at the hotel.

Iranian Ambassador to Bangladesh Reza Nafar inaugurated the festival on Saturday night.

Hossain Nazmi, a prominent Iranian chef, is the special attraction of the food fest, the embassy said in a statement.

Under his supervision, different types of delicious Iranian dishes will be served through the festival.

Every day from 7:00pm to 11:00pm until Feb 8, different types of food will be available for those who love to eat Iranian food.