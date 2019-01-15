Traditional cattle festival in Faridpur shoal marks the end of Poush
Sheikh Mofizur Rahman Shipon, Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST
People both young and old have gathered on the last day of the Bengali month of Poush to hold a cattle festival in the Bishai Matubarer Dangi on the Dhu Dhu Char or shoal on the Padma River.
The evening was marked by festivities that included games involving cows, pithas and music.
Faridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon was present as chief guest at the annual event in Charvadrasan Upazila's Char Hobirampur Union on Sunday.
During the festival, the locals invite their family, neighbours and friends to their houses. Pithas or traditional winter cakes are made and enjoyed at the event.
At noon everyone comes together for a feast.
The main attraction of the festival is the ‘Gorur Roshi Chhera’ or ‘Gorur Dour’, where the strength of cattle is tested.
According to customs, cows are tied down with ropes. A red cloth is waved in front of them. The agitated cows then break free from the ropes.
The judges consider the vitality of the cow and the speed with which they break free to award points.
A cow belonging to Aziz Mollah, who lives in Dhaka’s Dohar, won the top prize - a 21-inch television set.
While the adults busied themselves with cattle games, the children took joy in the food and toy stalls. Many brought home-made sweets and pithas for sale at the festival.
"The people of this Char are very poor,” said visitor Tanzina Akter. “It is a big deal for them to see such an event at the Padma’s Char. We are glad they are able to have such a festive day.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Traditional cattle festival in Faridpur shoal marks the end of Poush
- Amazon CEO Bezos announces divorce to make his affair with TV anchor public
- Unhitched - Two divorce lawyers better after their own divorce, but still together
- Nur-E Gulshan Rahman brings Bangladeshi home cooking to New Jersey diners
- 'Justice' named Merriam-Webster's 2018 Word of the Year
- Skin deep - A judicious beauty regimen for supreme results
- Ikebana display held at Dhaka's Kalabagan
- Swiss voters reject proposal to end dehorning of cows
- Cows with or without horns? Swiss to vote on Sunday
- The cycle - food, my frenemy
Most Read
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests
- BGB major accused of assaulting executive magistrate amid labour unrest
- Badruddoza asks Kamal Hossain to apologise for ‘distrusting’ Bikalpadhara on Jamaat
- Hasina retains her five advisers in new government
- NHRC probe finds no link between general election and Noakhali ‘gang-rape’
- Opposition can exist outside parliament, says BNP chief Khaleda in court
- Oikya Front will decide on talks with govt once it knows agenda: Fakhrul
- MP’s son arrested in Satkhira
- Indian city gears up for world's largest religious festival
- Messi scores 400th La Liga goal as Barca beat Eibar