Traditional cattle festival in Faridpur shoal marks the end of Poush

The evening was marked by festivities that included games involving cows, pithas and music.

Faridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon was present as chief guest at the annual event in Charvadrasan Upazila's Char Hobirampur Union on Sunday.

For the last five years the festival has been arranged by locals on the last day of Poush, said Char Hobirampur Union Chairman Amir Khan.

During the festival, the locals invite their family, neighbours and friends to their houses. Pithas or traditional winter cakes are made and enjoyed at the event.

At noon everyone comes together for a feast.

Then, cows or bulls are decorated in colours and people rush to the field.

The main attraction of the festival is the ‘Gorur Roshi Chhera’ or ‘Gorur Dour’, where the strength of cattle is tested.

According to customs, cows are tied down with ropes. A red cloth is waved in front of them. The agitated cows then break free from the ropes.

The judges consider the vitality of the cow and the speed with which they break free to award points.

Union Parishad Chairman Aamir Khan said hundreds of colourfully adorned cows from different areas came to the festival this year.

A cow belonging to Aziz Mollah, who lives in Dhaka’s Dohar, won the top prize - a 21-inch television set.

While the adults busied themselves with cattle games, the children took joy in the food and toy stalls. Many brought home-made sweets and pithas for sale at the festival.

"The people of this Char are very poor,” said visitor Tanzina Akter. “It is a big deal for them to see such an event at the Padma’s Char. We are glad they are able to have such a festive day.”