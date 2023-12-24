Bangladesh reports 188 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day

The number of dengue cases in Bangladesh this year has increased by 188 to 320,460 in the latest daily count.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease also rose by four to 1,697 in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 41 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 147 new cases.

Of the 1,101 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 360 were in Dhaka and 741 outside the capital.