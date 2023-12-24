    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 188 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day

    The caseload this year stands at 320,460 as the death toll rises to 1,697

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Dec 2023, 01:06 PM
    Updated : 24 Dec 2023, 01:06 PM

    The number of dengue cases in Bangladesh this year has increased by 188 to 320,460 in the latest daily count.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease also rose by four to 1,697 in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 41 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 147 new cases.

    Of the 1,101 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 360 were in Dhaka and 741 outside the capital.

    After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.

    The death toll in November was 274. As many as 40,716 new dengue cases were recorded last month.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh logs 207 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day
    207 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day
    The caseload this year stands at 319,878, and the death toll rises to 1,692
    Daily count: Bangladesh logs 254 new dengue cases, 4 deaths
    Daily count: 254 dengue cases, 4 deaths
    The number of cases so far this year stands at 319,236, as the death toll rises to 1,682
    Daily count: Bangladesh logs 311 new dengue cases, 2 deaths
    Daily count: 311 dengue cases, 2 deaths
    The number of cases so far this year stands at 317,956, as the death toll rises to 1,667
    Bangladesh records 413 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day
    413 new dengue cases, 4 deaths
    The tally of infections this year stands at 317,645, and the death toll rises to 1,665

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury