Thailand confirms first monkeypox infection
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2022 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 08:05 PM BdST
Thailand's health ministry on Thursday confirmed the country's first monkeypox infection in a 27-year-old Nigerian national in the southern island of Phuket.
The man, who had a history of travelling from Nigeria, said he had been ill for about a week, according to senior health official Opas Karnkawinpong.
