Ghana confirms two cases of highly infectious Marburg virus
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2022 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2022 12:07 AM BdST
Ghana has officially confirmed two cases of the Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, its health service said on Sunday, after two people who later died tested positive for the virus earlier this month.
Tests conducted in Ghana came back positive on July 10, but the results had to be verified by a laboratory in Senegal for the cases to be considered confirmed, according to the World Health Organization.
"Further testing at the Institute Pasteur in Dakar, Senegal has corroborated the results," Ghana Health Service (GHS) said in a statement.
GHS is working to reduce any risk of the virus spreading, including the isolation of all identified contacts, none of whom have developed any symptoms so far, it said.
This is only the second outbreak of Marburg in West Africa. The first ever case of the virus was detected last year in Guinea, with no further cases identified.
The two patients in the southern Ashanti region both had symptoms including diarrhoea, fever, nausea and vomiting, before dying in hospital, the WHO said earlier.
There have been a dozen major Marburg outbreaks since 1967,
mostly in southern and eastern Africa. Fatality rates have varied from 24% to
88% in past outbreaks depending on the virus strain and case management,
according to the WHO.
- 2 more die from dengue
- Spain held responsible for violence in C-section case
- Pandemic behind ‘largest backslide in childhood vaccination’: UN
- EU adds severe allergies as Novavax vaccine side effect
- Vietnam tells hospitals to prepare amid dengue surge
- EU adds severe allergies as side effect of Novavax vaccine
- COVID remains a global health emergency: WHO
- Why first malaria shot won't reach many children
- Bangladesh reports two more deaths from dengue fever
- Spain responsible for violence against woman in C-section case, UN body finds
- Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation': UN
- EU adds severe allergies as side effect of Novavax COVID vaccine
- Vietnam tells hospitals to prepare as dengue fever cases surge
- EU adds severe allergies as side effect of Novavax COVID vaccine
Most Read
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- Cargo plane carrying munitions to Bangladesh crashes in Greece
- Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal retires from T20 Internationals
- Mashrafe reassures Hindu villagers of security after attack over Facebook post
- Narail student arrested over Facebook post that ‘sparked’ attacks on Hindu homes, temple
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
- Biden fails to secure major security, oil commitments at Arab summit
- Myanmar orders companies, banks to suspend foreign loan repayments
- Pakistan to get $4bn from friendly countries to shore up reserves