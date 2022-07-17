Bangladesh reports two more deaths from dengue fever

The Directorate General of Health Services reported the first death of the year in June.

The latest casualties occurred in Chattogram’s Cox’s Bazar, according to the health directorate.

Aedes mosquito population is on the rise in different places of the country including Dhaka since the beginning of the rainy season.

The government said 53 patients with the disease were hospitalised around the country in the 24 hours until Sunday afternoon. As many as 35 of them are in Dhaka hospitals while the rest are in districts outside the capital.

The hospitals in the country are currently treating a total of 222 patients - 170 of them in Dhaka.

According to the health directorate, as many as 1,723 patients have been diagnosed with the disease this year so far. Of them, 737 caught the disease in June while 634 cases were reported in the first 16 days of July.

The two Dhaka City Corporations have set up a control room for information and consultation on the disease. The north or DNCC launched a dengue support centre for information, complaints and diagnosis free of cost.

The hotlines for the support are 01769100680, 01716506258, 01715238754, 01715456698, 01756209482, 01716398886, 01735843693.

The Dhaka South City Corporation or DSCC launched a support centre to kill aedes mosquitoes at source. Citizens can reach out to 01709900888 and 02223386014 and provide information on the breeding grounds or larvae of aedes mosquitoes.