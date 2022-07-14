Vietnam tells hospitals to prepare as dengue fever cases surge
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jul 2022 06:19 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2022 06:19 PM BdST
Dengue fever cases in Vietnam so far this year have more than doubled compared to the same period in 2021, the health ministry said on Thursday, warning its hospitals to brace for more infections.
Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease common in Southeast Asia that causes flu-like symptoms and no vaccine is available. Severe forms of it can result in internal bleeding.
Vietnam recorded 89,120 dengue cases in the first six months, up from 35,936 a year earlier, an increase of 148%. Deaths tripled to 34 over the same period.
The country of 98 million people has typically recorded about 110,000 cases annually in recent years, with infections peaking usually between June and October.
"The number of cases is forecast to continue to rise further, with more severe cases to be hospitalised," said the ministry, which issued special guidelines to healthcare providers this week.
"All hospitals at provincial and district levels need to focus their resources to admit and treat severe cases."
- COVID remains a global health emergency: WHO
- Why first malaria shot won't reach many children
- Highest number of dengue cases in a day
- WHO emphasises vaccine development to tackle AMR
- EU drug regulators unsure if COVID boosters target omicron offshoots
- WHO reports two new monkeypox deaths
- Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in women: study
- CureVac files patent lawsuit against BioNTech over mRNA technology
- Vietnam tells hospitals to prepare as dengue fever cases surge
- EU adds severe allergies as side effect of Novavax COVID vaccine
- WHO says COVID-19 remains a global health emergency
- Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions of children who need it
- Bangladesh logs highest number of dengue cases in a single day in 2022
- WHO emphasises vaccine development to tackle antimicrobial resistance
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Journalist found dead at home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh; police suspect suicide
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as envoy to US, Mustafizur to India
- Awami League MP Omor Faruk ‘assaults’ college principal in Rajshahi
- Ex-finance minister Sunak tops first vote to be next UK PM
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Bangladesh tops South Asia ranking on gender gap index
- Sri Lankans' fury turns on Wickremesinghe after president flees
- Reserve heist: RCBC defamation case against Bangladesh dismissed
- Four Bangladeshi senior players may retire after 2023 World Cup, says Tamim