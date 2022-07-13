Bangladesh logs highest number of dengue cases in a single day in 2022
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2022 01:48 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2022 01:48 AM BdST
Amid the dengue outbreak during the monsoon, 73 patients have been hospitalised throughout Bangladesh, the highest tally recorded in a single day in 2022.
The Directorate General of Health Services reported the daily count on Tuesday with the previous highest of this year at 49, recorded on Jul 2.
Forty-two patients were admitted to the hospitals in Dhaka city, more than half of those from the metropolis. The highest number of patients admitted outside the capital were from the Chattogram division - 25. As many as 23 of them were from Cox's Bazar and two from Chattogram district.
Besides them, two dengue patients were hospitalised in Mymensingh division and one each in Gazipur, Kishoreganj, Manikganj and Munshiganj districts of the Dhaka division in the last 24 hours.
On Tuesday, 141 dengue patients were in hospital care across the country, with Dhaka accounting for 107 cases.
The infestation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which carries the dengue virus, increases in the early monsoon. At this time, the number of dengue patients also increases due to mosquito bites.
One dengue patient has died in Dhaka so far this year.
The health directorate said 1,477 dengue patients have been hospitalised from Jan 1 to Jul 12 this year.
The highest number of 737 people were admitted in June. In the first 12 days of July, 388 patients were hospitalised.
