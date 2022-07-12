WHO emphasises vaccine development to tackle antimicrobial resistance
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2022 08:01 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2022 08:01 PM BdST
The World Health Organization has stressed the need to ramp up trials for vaccines designed to fight antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) bacterial pathogens and maximise the use of existing ones to stave off a 'silent pandemic'.
The agency has already declared AMR as one of the top 10 global public health threats and it released the first-ever report on the pipeline of vaccines currently in development on Tuesday.
Antimicrobials, including antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and antiparasitics, are medicines used to prevent and treat infections in humans, animals and plants.
AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death, according to the WHO.
As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective and infections become increasingly difficult or impossible to treat.
Resistant bacterial infections alone are associated with nearly 4.95 million deaths per year, with 1.27 million deaths directly attributed to AMR, the agency said.
Immunisation is a powerful tool to prevent and limit the spread of AMR infections. And, the new report aims to guide investments and research into feasible vaccines to mitigate AMR.
While late-stage vaccine candidates are described as having high development feasibility, the report cautions that most will not be available anytime soon.
“Preventing infections using vaccination reduces the use of antibiotics, which is one of the main drivers of AMR. Yet of the top six bacterial pathogens responsible for deaths due to AMR, only one, Pneumococcal disease, has a vaccine,” said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO assistant director-general for antimicrobial resistance.
“Affordable and equitable access to life-saving vaccines such as those against pneumococcus, are urgently needed to save lives, and mitigate the rise of AMR,” she added.
The report calls for equitable and global access to already existing vaccines, especially among populations that need them most in limited-resource settings.
There are already vaccines available against four priority bacterial pathogens: pneumococcal disease, Hib, tuberculosis and typhoid fever.
The World Health Organisation logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File
But the risk of the bacteria noted in the priority pathogens list is magnified by their resistance to antibiotics. The development of new antibacterial treatments is inadequate to address the mounting threat of antibiotic resistance, the WHO said in a 2021 report.
However, vaccines against these pathogens are unlikely to be available in the short term and the agency emphasised the urgent need to develop alternative interventions.
“Disruptive approaches are needed to enrich the pipeline and accelerate vaccine development. The lessons from COVID-19 vaccine development and mRNA vaccines offer unique opportunities to explore for developing vaccines against bacteria,’’ said Dr Haileyesus Getahun, director of WHO's AMR Global Coordination Department.
The report also examines some of the challenges facing vaccine innovation and development, including for pathogens associated with hospital-acquired infections (HAI).
“Vaccine development is expensive, and scientifically challenging, often with high failure rates, and for successful candidates complex regulatory and manufacturing requirements require further time. We have to leverage the lessons of COVID vaccine development and speed up our search for vaccines to address AMR,” said Dr Kate O’Brien, director of the Immunisation, Vaccines and Biologicals Department at the WHO.
- EU drug regulators unsure if COVID boosters target omicron offshoots
- WHO reports two new monkeypox deaths
- Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in women: study
- CureVac files patent lawsuit against BioNTech over mRNA technology
- Monkeypox symptoms differ from earlier outbreaks: study
- EU proposes ban on flavoured heated tobacco products
- Global monkeypox cases rise to 3,400: WHO
- Monkeypox is not yet a health emergency
- EU drugs regulator is not adamant that COVID boosters target new omicron offshoots
- WHO reports two new monkeypox deaths, cases in new areas
- Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in US women: study
- WHO: More than 6,000 monkeypox cases reported, another emergency meeting set
- CureVac files patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech over mRNA technology
- Monkeypox symptoms differ from previous outbreaks: UK study
Most Read
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Six dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Chattogram's Patiya
- Euro drops to 20-year low, approaches parity with dollar
- Abdur Rouf Talukder joins Bangladesh Bank as governor
- Misery in Eid getaway to the north but Padma Bridge eases southwest travel
- Seething Sri Lanka stops president's brother flying out of the country
- Porters in Dhaka’s wholesale book hub Banglabazar fret over sending money home
- How a band of activists helped bring down Sri Lanka's government