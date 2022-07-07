WHO reports two new monkeypox deaths, cases in new areas
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jul 2022 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 03:14 PM BdST
The World Health Organisation reported two new deaths from monkeypox since its previous disease update on June 27, bringing the total to three since the start of the year and said the disease had spread to new areas.
Cases have shot up 77 percent since the last report to 6,027, the WHO said, with the bulk of them reported in the European region. However, all three deaths have been reported in Africa, the report showed.
The update also showed that over 99 percent of the cases for which gender information was available were among men.
"The outbreak continues to primarily affect men who have sex with men who have reported recent sex with one or multiple male partners, suggesting no signal of sustained transmission beyond these networks for now," it said.
The Geneva-based UN agency will reconvene a meeting of the committee that will advise on declaring the outbreak a global health emergency, the WHO's highest level of alert, in the week beginning July 18 or sooner, its director-general said on Wednesday.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is also due to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday morning, a WHO spokesperson confirmed, without giving details. Spain has reported 802 cases so far, WHO data showed.
