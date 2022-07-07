EU drugs regulator is not adamant that COVID boosters target new omicron offshoots
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jul 2022 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 09:04 PM BdST
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is open to different next-generation COVID vaccines, an official said on Thursday, amid a rise in cases due to circulating omicron offshoots.
While the existing coronavirus vaccines continue to provide good protection against hospitalisation and death, vaccine effectiveness has taken a hit as the virus has evolved.
Vaccines designed to target the newer BA.4 and BA.5 strains of omicron, currently driving a surge in new infections globally, have only recently entered clinical development, so how quickly any such vaccine could be made available is also a consideration, said Marco Cavaleri, EMA's head of health threats and vaccines strategy.
"That's why for the time being we still think that it's very good to keep all options open and to not exclude any of these candidates from any potential approval."
In contrast to the EMA position, the US health regulator last month said that it would seek the inclusion specifically of the newer BA.4 and BA.5 strains of omicron, currently driving a surge in new infections globally, in any new shots for use domestically.
- WHO reports two new monkeypox deaths
- Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in women: study
- CureVac files patent lawsuit against BioNTech over mRNA technology
- Monkeypox symptoms differ from earlier outbreaks: study
- EU proposes ban on flavoured heated tobacco products
- Global monkeypox cases rise to 3,400: WHO
- Monkeypox is not yet a health emergency
- Monkeypox case rises to more than 3,200 globally: WHO
- WHO reports two new monkeypox deaths, cases in new areas
- Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in US women: study
- WHO: More than 6,000 monkeypox cases reported, another emergency meeting set
- CureVac files patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech over mRNA technology
- Monkeypox symptoms differ from previous outbreaks: UK study
- EU proposes ban on flavoured heated tobacco products
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Life in Dhaka takes a hit as blackouts are back with vengeance
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister, dragged down by scandals
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Henolux owner Nurul Amin’s rise: from homeopathy to skin-whitening creams
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Russia warns humanity at risk if West seeks to punish it over Ukraine