Zahid Maleque is ‘very happy’ with allocation for health in budget

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jun 2022 11:18 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2022 11:18 PM BdST

Some experts and economists are far from happy with the FY23 budgetary allocation for the health sector, but Health Minister Zahid Maleque is pleased with the spending plan.

“We're very happy because a great deal of emphasis has been put on the health sector,” he said in a media briefing on Friday, a day after Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the Tk 6.78 trillion budget.

Kamal parked Tk 368.63 billion, or 5.4 percent of the total budget, for the health sector. Percentage-wise, the allocation is the same in the outgoing fiscal. The government allocated Tk 327.31 billion for the sector in the outgoing fiscal year, so there is a jump of 12.62 percent.

Experts are disappointed about the fact that only the figures for the allocation in health will see a rise but its share in the GDP remains the same. They say it may only cover the sector’s payroll and fear that a lack of increase will stifle fresh measures.

Maleque, however, thinks the allocation “reflects the goals to strengthen the health sector and capability-building against COVID”.

The finance minister proposed to set aside a Tk 50 billion special fund to combat any emergency health-related situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In short we could say that we are satisfied. There is no end to satisfaction, it is a continuous process. I believe whenever we need something - our finance minister, and the secretary will help us,” Maleque said.

The health minister thanked Kamal for proposing a reduction of the tax on the purchase of machines and raw materials required in the health sector.

