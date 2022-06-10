Zahid Maleque is ‘very happy’ with allocation for health in budget

“We're very happy because a great deal of emphasis has been put on the health sector,” he said in a media briefing on Friday, a day after Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the Tk 6.78 trillion budget.

Kamal parked Tk 368.63 billion, or 5.4 percent of the total budget, for the health sector. Percentage-wise, the allocation is the same in the outgoing fiscal. The government allocated Tk 327.31 billion for the sector in the outgoing fiscal year, so there is a jump of 12.62 percent.



Experts are disappointed about the fact that only the figures for the allocation in health will see a rise but its share in the GDP remains the same. They say it may only cover the sector’s payroll and fear that a lack of increase will stifle fresh measures.

Maleque, however, thinks the allocation “reflects the goals to strengthen the health sector and capability-building against COVID”.

The finance minister proposed to set aside a Tk 50 billion special fund to combat any emergency health-related situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.



“In short we could say that we are satisfied. There is no end to satisfaction, it is a continuous process. I believe whenever we need something - our finance minister, and the secretary will help us,” Maleque said.

The health minister thanked Kamal for proposing a reduction of the tax on the purchase of machines and raw materials required in the health sector.