More than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
>> Mrinalika Roy and Jennifer Rigby, Reuters
Published: 08 Jun 2022 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2022 08:36 PM BdST
There have been more than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to the World Health Organization in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa where it more commonly spreads.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the risk of monkeypox becoming established in these non-endemic countries was real, but preventable at this point.
Twenty-nine countries have reported cases in the current outbreak, which began in May. None have reported deaths.
At a media briefing in Geneva, Tedros also said there had been more than 1,400 suspected cases of monkeypox this year in Africa and 66 deaths.
"It's an unfortunate reflection of the world we live in that the international community is only now paying attention to monkeypox because it has appeared in high-income countries," he said.
He said the outbreak was showing signs of community transmission in some countries. WHO recommends people with monkeypox isolate at home.
Cases are still predominantly among men who have sex with men, the WHO said, although cases in women have been reported.
The UN agency is working with organisations including UN AIDS and community groups to raise awareness and stop transmission.
Post-exposure vaccination, including for health workers or close contacts, including sexual partners - ideally within four days of exposure - may be considered for some countries, WHO added. The vaccines being used are designed against smallpox, a related, more dangerous virus that the world eradicated in 1980, but also work to protect against monkeypox, studies have shown.
WHO senior official Sylvie Briand said the agency is assessing the potency of vaccines stockpiled against smallpox and contacting manufacturers and countries who have previously pledged vaccines.
- Foreign national with suspected monkeypox sent to Dhaka hospital
- Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after COVID vaccine
- Monkeypox cases around the world
- Liquid biopsy to determine who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery
- India approves Biological E COVID shot as booster
- US doctors urged to test for monkeypox
- Test makers target monkeypox market as cases surge
- Developing world should reap benefits of monkeypox research
- Moderna says omicron-specific booster generates strong immune response
- Food shortages are next global health crisis: expert
- Foreign national with suspected monkeypox admitted to Dhaka hospital
- Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after COVID vaccine
- Monkeypox cases around the world
- Cancer research: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- Is Bangladesh Bank gaming floating forex system to woo remittance? Analysts think so
- Questions hang over role of owners in deadly fire at BM Container Depot
- Instability will cause factory closure, Hasina warns after workers’ protests
- Police recover throat-slit body of DBC News producer from Hatirjheel
- Novavax COVID shot, aimed at vaccine sceptics, overwhelmingly backed by FDA panel