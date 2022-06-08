Moderna says omicron-specific booster generates strong immune response
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jun 2022 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2022 06:00 PM BdST
Moderna Inc said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine booster that targets both the original coronavirus strain and omicron produced a better immune response against the variant than its original vaccine.
The booster raised virus-neutralising antibodies by eight-fold in a study. The vaccine was generally well-tolerated, with side effects comparable to a booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 micrograms level.
"We are submitting our preliminary data and analysis to regulators with the hope that the omicron-containing bivalent booster will be available in the late summer," Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement.
Share of Moderna was up 2% in premarket trading.
