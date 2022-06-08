Foreigner with suspected monkeypox under observation at Dhaka hospital, waiting for test report
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2022 11:09 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2022 11:09 PM BdST
The Turkish national admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Dhaka’s Mohakhali on suspicion of having monkeypox has been under observation a day after he was taken to the facility upon arrival.
Authorities were waiting for his PCR test report, the hospital’s Director Dr Mizanur Rahman said on Wednesday.
"We’re diagnosing him clinically. He’s admitted to the hospital and we have kept him under observation," said Mizanur.
However, after observing the person's medical history, it appeared to be a skin disease, he said.
“The rashes on the skin of the person's hands, elbows, legs, and knees are chronic. He has been suffering from skin disease for many years. However, we can be sure after receiving the report. Until then, we’ll treat him keeping under observation.”
The 32-year-old individual arrived at Shahjalal International Airport aboard a Turkish Airlines flight on Tuesday. He was brought to the health desk on suspicion of having the disease and later sent to the hospital.
A team of the government’s disease control agency IEDCR collected his sample for testing.
- Foreign national with suspected monkeypox sent to Dhaka hospital
- Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after COVID vaccine
- Monkeypox cases around the world
- Liquid biopsy to determine who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery
- India approves Biological E COVID shot as booster
- US doctors urged to test for monkeypox
- Test makers target monkeypox market as cases surge
- Developing world should reap benefits of monkeypox research
- More than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
- Moderna says omicron-specific booster generates strong immune response
- Food shortages are next global health crisis: expert
- Foreign national with suspected monkeypox admitted to Dhaka hospital
- Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after COVID vaccine
- Monkeypox cases around the world
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- Is Bangladesh Bank gaming floating forex system to woo remittance? Analysts think so
- Questions hang over role of owners in deadly fire at BM Container Depot
- Police recover throat-slit body of DBC News producer from Hatirjheel
- Police file case of mismanagement, negligence against 8 BM Depot officials after inferno
- Novavax COVID shot, aimed at vaccine sceptics, overwhelmingly backed by FDA panel