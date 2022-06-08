Foreigner with suspected monkeypox under observation at Dhaka hospital, waiting for test report

Authorities were waiting for his PCR test report, the hospital’s Director Dr Mizanur Rahman said on Wednesday.

"We’re diagnosing him clinically. He’s admitted to the hospital and we have kept him under observation," said Mizanur.

However, after observing the person's medical history, it appeared to be a skin disease, he said.

“The rashes on the skin of the person's hands, elbows, legs, and knees are chronic. He has been suffering from skin disease for many years. However, we can be sure after receiving the report. Until then, we’ll treat him keeping under observation.”

The 32-year-old individual arrived at Shahjalal International Airport aboard a Turkish Airlines flight on Tuesday. He was brought to the health desk on suspicion of having the disease and later sent to the hospital.

A team of the government’s disease control agency IEDCR collected his sample for testing.