Monkeypox cases around the world

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in the west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported suspected or confirmed cases, in alphabetical order:

ASIA-PACIFIC

* AUSTRALIA, which on May 20 reported its first case, had confirmed five cases as of Jun 3.

EUROPE

* AUSTRIA confirmed its first case on May 22.

* BELGIUM detected its first two cases on May 20 and a total of 12 by Jun 2.

* CZECH REPUBLIC detected its first case on May 24, reaching a total of six as of Jun 2.

* DENMARK confirmed the first case on May 23 and a total of three as of Jun 3.

* FINLAND reported its first case on May 27, the second on Jun 2.

* FRANCE had confirmed 51 cases by Jun 2.

* GERMANY reported the first case on May 20 and a total of 57 by Jun 2.

* HUNGARY reported its first case on May 31.

* IRELAND had confirmed a total of four cases as of Jun 2, after confirming its first on May 28.

* ITALY had detected 20 cases as of Jun 1, since its first on May 19, and was suspecting one more.

* LATVIA confirmed first case on Jun 3.

* MALTA reported one case on Jun 2.

* The NETHERLANDS, which reported the first case on May 20, had confirmed 40 of them as of Jun 2.

* NORWAY reported its first case on May 31.

* PORTUGAL confirmed five new cases on Jun 3, bringing the total to 143.

* SLOVENIA has reported a total of six cases since its first one on May 24.

* SPAIN confirmed 30 new cases on Jun 3, bringing the total to 186.

* SWEDEN confirmed its first case on May 19 and a total of five by Jun 2.

* SWITZERLAND has confirmed a total of four cases, with the first on May 21.

* The UNITED KINGDOM had confirmed 225 cases as of Jun 2, including 214 cases in England, eight in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and one in Wales.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL had reported two cases as of Jun 2, with first on May 21.

* MOROCCO reported its first case on Jun 2.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported eight cases on Jun 2, after confirming its first on May 24.

AMERICAS

* ARGENTINA had confirmed two cases as of Jun 2.

* CANADA had confirmed 77 infections as of Jun 3.

* MEXICO confirmed its first case on May 28.

* The UNITED STATES had confirmed 25 cases in 10 states by Jun 2.