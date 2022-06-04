India approves Biological E COVID shot as a booster
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2022 06:21 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 06:21 PM BdST
India has approved Hyderabad-based drugmaker Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine as the first mix-and-match booster dose in the country, the company said on Saturday.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave the nod for the Corbevax vaccine to be administerd as a booster shot to people age 18 years and over who have already received two doses of either AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L Covishield or Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
