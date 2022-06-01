Portugal's monkeypox case tally rises to 119

The authority said all confirmed cases of the usually mild viral disease had been found in men, most aged under 40.

Portugal, neighbouring Spain, and Britain are the countries with most cases in the outbreak of monkeypox outside parts of west and central Africa where it is endemic. Spain on Monday confirmed 12 new cases, bringing its total to 132.

The Portuguese cases remain under clinical follow-up but all those infected are stable and none have been hospitalised, the health authority said.