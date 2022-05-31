Bangladesh to start weeklong vaccine booster drive on Jun 4
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 May 2022 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2022 02:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh will hold another nationwide COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign on Jun 4-10.
Adults who got their second vaccine shot four months ago will be allowed to receive a booster during this special campaign, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Tuesday.
The booster doses will be administered to people at all vaccination centres across the country from 9 am during the weeklong campaign. Vaccine seekers will have to carry vaccination cards.
The usual vaccination drive will also continue simultaneously, according to the health directorate.
Bangladesh administered its first COVID vaccine dose on Feb 7, 2021. The second dose of the coronavirus vaccine was administered two months later on Apr 8. The health directorate launched the COVID vaccine booster drive on Dec 28.
