Bangladesh shuts down 1,149 unregistered medical facilities in 4 days
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 May 2022 02:12 AM BdST Updated: 31 May 2022 02:12 AM BdST
Authorities have shut down operations of 267 more unregistered private medical facilities, taking the tally to 1,149 in four days.
Monday's nationwide raid was part of the ongoing clampdown on the unauthorised private clinics, diagnostic centres, and blood banks by the Directorate General of Health Services, or DGHS.
Until Sunday, authorities had sealed off 882 such facilities.
“It [the countrywide drive] was a 72-hour crash programme. After the drive was over, we’d decided that from now on the authorities in Upazila, district and divisional level will conduct spontaneous raids and shut business operations of any unauthorised private clinic,” said Belal Hossain, director (hospitals) at the DGHS.
Khulna division topped the list with 303 unregistered medical facilities, while the Dhaka division ranked second with 286.
Of the 286, thirteen such facilities are within the perimeters of Dhaka City Corporations.
The authorities closed down 190 health facilities in the Chattogram, 135 in Rajshahi, 121 in Mymensingh, 65 in Barishal, 35 in Sylhet, and fourteen in Rangpur divisions.
However, Belal said the local administrations have been instructed to set a timeline for facilities without updated authorisation to renew their licences.
