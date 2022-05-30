Unlikely monkeypox outbreak will lead to pandemic, says WHO
>>Reuters
Published: 30 May 2022 06:19 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 07:38 PM BdST
The World Health Organization does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside Africa will lead to a pandemic, an official said on Monday, adding it remains unclear if infected people who are not displaying symptoms can transmit the disease.
More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox - a usually mild illness that spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions - have been reported in May, mostly in Europe.
The WHO is considering whether the outbreak should be assessed as a "potential public health emergency of international concern" or PHEIC. Such a declaration, as was done for COVID-19 and Ebola, would help accelerate research and funding to contain the disease. Read full story
Asked whether this monkeypox outbreak has the potential to grow into a pandemic, Rosamund Lewis, technical lead for monkeypox from the WHO Health Emergencies Programme said: "We don't know but we don't think so."
"At the moment, we are not concerned of a global pandemic," she said.
Once monkeypox has been contracted, the duration of the rash emerging and scabs falling off is recognised as the infectious period, but there is limited information on whether there is any spread of the virus by people who are not symptomatic, she added.
"We really don't actually yet know whether there's asymptomatic transmission of monkeypox - the indications in the past have been that this is not a major feature - but this remains to be determined, she said.
The strain of virus implicated in the outbreak is understood to kill a small fraction of those infected, but no deaths have been reported so far.
Most cases have cropped up in Europe rather than in the Central and West African countries where the virus is endemic, and are predominantly not linked to travel.
Scientists are therefore looking into what might explain this unusual surge of cases, while public health authorities suspect there is some degree of community transmission.
Some countries have begun to offer vaccines to close contacts of confirmed cases.
- 3 more monkeypox cases in UAE
- Monkeypox presents moderate risk to public health: WHO
- Ireland logs first monkeypox case
- Disease experts call for action on monkeypox
- Monkeypox can be contained if we act now: WHO
- Cancer treatments may benefit from pandemic lessons
- Spain's monkeypox case tally rises to 84
- Africa CDC warns on monkeypox vaccine hoarding
- UAE reports three more monkeypox cases
- Monkeypox presents moderate risk to global public health, WHO says
- Pfizer's Paxlovid use spikes, doctors reconsider its value for COVID treatment
- 23 unauthorised clinics, diagnostic centres sealed off in four districts
- First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland
- Disease experts call on WHO, governments for more action on monkeypox
Most Read
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- 20 victims found after Nepal air crash, hopes fade for two missing
- Woman arrested over attack on a girl at Narsingdi Railway Station
- Minny, sentenced to death over husband’s murder, seeks bail from High Court
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- UK to grant visas to graduates from the world's best universities
- Student drowns in Dhaka University pond
- Police recover missing RAB pistol after phone call ‘from South Africa’