UAE reports three more monkeypox cases
Published: 30 May 2022 11:00 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 11:00 AM BdST
The United Arab Emirates recorded three more cases of monkeypox, the health ministry said on Monday, nearly a week after announcing the Gulf state's first case of the virus.
The ministry did not reveal any details about the individuals infected. The first case was a 29-year-old woman visiting the country from West Africa.
