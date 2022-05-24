Home > Health

UAE announces first case of monkeypox in the country

  >>Reuters 

Published: 24 May 2022 09:57 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2022 09:57 PM BdST

The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday the first case of monkeypox detected in the country, state news agency WAM reported, citing the health ministry.

The virus was detected in a 29-year-old woman visiting the Gulf country from West Africa.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories