UAE announces first case of monkeypox in the country
>>Reuters
Published: 24 May 2022 09:57 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2022 09:57 PM BdST
The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday the first case of monkeypox detected in the country, state news agency WAM reported, citing the health ministry.
The virus was detected in a 29-year-old woman visiting the Gulf country from West Africa.
More stories
- No urgent need for mass monkeypox vaccinations: WHO
- Why do some babies die of SIDS?
- Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices
- No evidence monkeypox virus has mutated: WHO
- 3 COVID shots generate good response in under-5s: Pfizer
- 3rd possible monkeypox case found in US
- Daily aspirin may hurt more than help: experts
- Hasina calls for a 'Pandemic Treaty’
Recent Stories
- WHO says no urgent need for mass monkeypox vaccinations
- New research offers clues as to why some babies die of SIDS
- Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices, encourages people to work from home
- WHO says no evidence monkeypox virus has mutated
- Pfizer/BioNTech say 3 COVID shots generate good response in under-5s
- Third possible case of monkeypox found in the US
Opinion
Most Read
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Square Pharmaceuticals factory fire doused after 7-hour fight in Gazipur
- Four trustees of North South University sent to jail, face grilling in embezzlement case
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Saudi Arabia suspends travel to India, 15 other nations as COVID cases surge
- Bangladesh raises duty on imports as it cracks down on luxuries
- Ban water taxis from ‘priceless’ Hatirjheel, High Court rules
- OC Pradip's wife Chumki surrenders to court in ACC case for having assets beyond means
- Students wings of BNP, Awami League clash at Dhaka University