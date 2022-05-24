BSMMU says no monkeypox case detected, warns of rumours
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2022 10:12 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2022 10:12 PM BdST
No monkeypox case has been detected in Bangladesh amid an outbreak of the disease in Europe, the vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has said.
A post that a patient had tested positive for monkeypox went viral on social media, but Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed brushed it aside as rumour. “Nowhere in Bangladesh have monkeypox cases been detected, let alone at BSMMU.”
He urged people not to panic and avoid rumours, claiming at a press conference on Tuesday that the hospital was prepared to treat monkeypox patients.
Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild, and is endemic in parts of the west and central Africa. It is spread by close contact, so it can be relatively easily contained through such measures as self-isolation and hygiene, according to the World Health Organization.
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to the west and central Africa.
Monkeypox was initially discovered in monkeys but human cases of the disease have also cropped up in Western and Middle African countries. Previous instances of the disease were only found in Africa.
The Who said it expects to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found.
The Directorate General of Health Services has issued an alert at all ports in Bangladesh to prevent the monkeypox virus from entering the country.
Prof Sharfuddin said smallpox vaccines are 85 percent effective in protecting from monkeypox infection as well, but low vaccination rate might have given a rise to monkeypox infections.
The symptoms of the disease include fever, cold, headache, sweats, backpain, loss of appetite, cough and breathing issues, according to him. Swelling of lymph nodes around the neck occurs after two to three days.
Rashes appear within 10 days. Some patients may suffer bumpy rashes in their palms. The rashes may cause pain due to infection of other germs.
Prof Sharfudddin advised all to avoid contact with animals to reduce the risk of infections.
Patients should be treated in isolation at hospitals until the rashes are totally gone, he said.
- No urgent need for mass monkeypox vaccinations: WHO
- Why do some babies die of SIDS?
- Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices
- No evidence monkeypox virus has mutated: WHO
- 3 COVID shots generate good response in under-5s: Pfizer
- 3rd possible monkeypox case found in US
- Daily aspirin may hurt more than help: experts
- Hasina calls for a 'Pandemic Treaty’
- WHO says no urgent need for mass monkeypox vaccinations
- New research offers clues as to why some babies die of SIDS
- Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices, encourages people to work from home
- WHO says no evidence monkeypox virus has mutated
- Pfizer/BioNTech say 3 COVID shots generate good response in under-5s
- Third possible case of monkeypox found in the US
Most Read
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Square Pharmaceuticals factory fire doused after 7-hour fight in Gazipur
- Four trustees of North South University sent to jail, face grilling in embezzlement case
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Saudi Arabia suspends travel to India, 15 other nations as COVID cases surge
- Bangladesh raises duty on imports as it cracks down on luxuries
- Ban water taxis from ‘priceless’ Hatirjheel, High Court rules
- OC Pradip's wife Chumki surrenders to court in ACC case for having assets beyond means
- Students wings of BNP, Awami League clash at Dhaka University