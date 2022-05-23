Third possible case of monkeypox found in the US
>> Reuters
Published: 23 May 2022 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2022 12:25 PM BdST
Health authorities said they may have found a third case of the monkeypox virus in the United States and are running tests on a patient in South Florida to confirm if the person has contracted the disease, which is staging a rare outbreak outside of Africa.
The case in Broward County, Florida, is "related to international travel," the US Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health said in a statement on Sunday, "and the person remains isolated."
The results of tests conducted by the CDC are expected soon. No other cases have been identified in the state, the release said.
The first monkeypox case in the United States was reported in Massachusetts on Wednesday. The disease, which is similar to human smallpox but milder, was found in a man who had recently travelled to Canada. Health officials said the case posed no risk to the public.
The second US case was a New York City resident who tested positive for the virus on Friday, health officials said.
In Europe, more than 100 cases of the viral infection, which spreads through close person-to-person contact, have been reported recently.
Monkeypox, which mostly occurs in west and central Africa, is a viral infection that was first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body.
- Daily aspirin may hurt more than help: experts
- Hasina calls for a 'Pandemic Treaty’
- Alert at airports to prevent monkeypox
- WHO working on more monkeypox guidance
- Puberty starts earlier than it used to. No one knows why
- Monkeypox outbreak ‘largest ever’ in Europe
- Britain offers shot as monkeypox cases spread in Europe
- Why monkeypox cases are rising in Europe
- A daily aspirin regimen may hurt more than help, experts warn
- Bangladesh's Hasina calls for a global treaty to tackle future pandemics
- Bangladesh issues alert at airports as Europe reports monkeypox cases
- WHO working on more monkeypox guidance as cases rise: senior adviser
- How concerned should we be about monkeypox?
- Puberty starts earlier than it used to. No one knows why
Most Read
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Sentenced to 10 years in prison for wealth beyond means, MP Haji Salim lands in jail
- BB bars release of foreign currencies for overseas training, seminar, workshop
- Bangabandhu biopic director Shyam Benegal puzzled by criticism of trailer
- Woman attacked at Bangladesh railway station for her outfit
- Bangladesh to assist Afghanistan with Tk 10m through UN
- BSEC asks Shakib’s firms to explain commodity exchange business
- Invade Haiti, Wall Street urged. The US obliged
- Bangladesh issues alert at airports as Europe reports monkeypox cases