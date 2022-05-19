Britain offers smallpox shot as monkeypox cases spread in Europe
>>Reuters
Published: 19 May 2022 07:48 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2022 07:48 PM BdST
A smattering of monkeypox cases in Britain has prompted authorities to offer a smallpox vaccine to some healthcare workers and others who may have been exposed, as a handful more cases were confirmed in parts of Europe.
Monkeypox is a usually mild viral illness, characterised by symptoms of fever as well as a distinctive bumpy rash.
There are two main strains: the Congo strain, which is more severe – with up to 10 percent mortality – and the West African strain, which has a fatality rate of about 1 percent.
First identified in monkeys, the viral disease typically spreads through close contact and largely occurs in west and central Africa. It has rarely spread elsewhere, so this fresh spate of cases outside the continent has triggered concern.
In the United Kingdom, nine cases of the West African strain have been reported so far.
There isn't a specific vaccine for monkeypox, but a smallpox vaccine does offer some protection, a UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) spokesperson said.
Data shows that vaccines that were used to eradicate smallpox are up to 85 percent effective against monkeypox, according to the World Health Organisation.
"Those who have required the vaccine have been offered it," the UKHSA spokesperson added, without disclosing specifics on how many people have been vaccinated so far.
Some countries have large stockpiles of the smallpox vaccine as part of pandemic preparedness, including the United States.
Copenhagen-based drugmaker Bavarian Nordic on Thursday said it had secured a contract with an undisclosed European country to supply its smallpox vaccine, Imvanex, in response to the monkeypox outbreak.
CASES
The first European case was confirmed on May 7 in an individual who returned to England from Nigeria, where monkeypox is endemic.
Since then, Portugal has logged 14 cases, and Spain has confirmed seven cases. The United States and Sweden have also reported one case each. Italian authorities have confirmed one case, and suspect two more.
Several monkeypox outbreaks in Africa have been contained during the COVID pandemic while the world's attention was elsewhere, Africa's top public health agency said on Thursday.
"We are however concerned at the multiple countries outside, especially in Europe, that are seeing these outbreaks of monkeypox," the acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, said.
"It would be very useful for knowledge to be shared regarding what the source of these outbreaks actually are," he said.
Meanwhile, in Britain, the UKHSA has highlighted that the recent cases in the country were predominantly among men who self-identified as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.
This unusual spike in cases outside of Africa could suggest a novel means of spread or a change in the virus, said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at UCLA in California. "But this is all to be determined".
"This isn't going to cause a nationwide epidemic like COVID did," cautioned Jimmy Whitworth, professor of international public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
"But it's a serious outbreak of a serious disease – and we should take it seriously."
- Why monkeypox cases are rising in Europe
- World is in no better place to fight pandemics
- Common medications can prolong back pain: study
- Amid a formula shortage, mothers are asked: ‘why not breastfeed?
- Daily count: 18 virus cases, no deaths
- Underwear to protect against infection during oral sex
- Why doctors don’t recommend homemade baby formula
- Bangladesh lagging in cigarette tax scorecard
- Why monkeypox cases are rising in Europe
- World in no better place to fight pandemics than before COVID: review
- Common medications can prolong back pain, study says
- Amid a worsening formula shortage, mothers are asked: ‘why not breastfeed?’
- Bangladesh reports 18 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- FDA authorises a type of underwear to protect against infection during oral sex
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Bangladesh announces Padma bridge tolls, a step closer to inauguration
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, a journalist who wrote famous Language Movement song, dies at 88
- Dollar surges past Tk 100, but still ‘hard to find’
- 50,000 homes without power as flooding worsens in Sylhet
- Hasina brushes aside allegation her government is curbing free speech
- Russia uses Ukraine captives to push false narrative of Nazi purge
- Dhaka traffic stalls as overturned van blocks key road
- RAB arrests Chhatra League leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee with weapons