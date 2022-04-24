Japan's Shionogi says COVID-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Apr 2022 06:10 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2022 06:10 PM BdST
An experimental treatment from Shionogi & Co Ltd has shown rapid clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new data, the Japanese drug maker said on Sunday.
The pill, S-217622, "demonstrated rapid clearance of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus", Shionogi said in a statement, citing Phase-2b results from the Phase II/III clinical trial of the drug.
The company has global aspirations for the antiviral pill, which is now being evaluated by Japanese regulators.
The findings released on Sunday also showed "there was no significant difference in total score of 12 COVID-19 symptoms between treatment arms" although the drug showed improvement in a composite score of five "respiratory and feverish" symptoms, Shionogi said.
The drugmaker said in March it would launch a global Phase III trial worldwide for the drug with US government support, and Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi has said production could reach 10 million doses a year.
Shionogi's shares have been on a rollercoaster on speculation about success of the treatment. The stock climbed on Friday after a report the US government is in talks to acquire supplies of the drug.
On Apr 13 the stock sank by as much as 16% on reports the drug could pose risks to pregnancies, based on preclinical data.
- Sleep aids may help, but there are risks
- The mental health crisis among US teens
- EU regulator backs using Pfizer shot as booster
- Scientists find no benefit to time-restricted eating
- How long does menopause last?
- The pandemic has been hard on our feet
- Tobacco price hike demanded in virtual event
- A full-body workout at home
- Japan's Shionogi says COVID-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus
- How loneliness is damaging our health
- Sleep aids may help, but there are risks
- ‘It’s life or death’: The mental health crisis among US teens
- EU regulator backs using Pfizer COVID shot as booster after other vaccines
- Scientists find no benefit to time-restricted eating
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Bangladesh Bank moves to stave off rapid devaluation of taka against US dollar
- Nine years into Rana Plaza collapse, court has only finished hearing plaintiff’s statement
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Russia investigates media report on presence of British SAS special forces in Ukraine
- ‘It’s life or death’: The mental health crisis among US teens
- Long queues as Bangladesh opens sale of advance train tickets ahead of Eid
- Russia renews assault on Mariupol, intensifies Luhansk bombardment, Ukraine says
- BNP leader Mokbul remanded for 3 days over New Market clashes
- Local election chief threatened by Republican leader seeking illegal access to voting equipment