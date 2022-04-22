EU regulator backs using Pfizer COVID shot as booster after other vaccines
>>Natalie Grover, Reuters
Published: 22 Apr 2022 10:44 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2022 10:44 PM BdST
A European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee on Friday recommended approving the use of Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, as a booster for adults who have previously been inoculated with other vaccines.
The recommendation from Europe's drug regulator comes days after global COVID-19 cases surpassed 500 million, according to a Reuters tally, as the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron surges in many countries.
Some European countries are now seeing a slower uptick in new cases, or even a decline, but the region is still reporting over 1 million cases about every two days, according to the Reuters tally published on Thursday.
In the United States and the United Kingdom, Comirnaty has already been authorised as a booster following two shots of any other type of vaccine.
Some countries have also begun rolling out second boosters in certain groups, such as the immunocompromised and the elderly. In March, the EMA said that there was not yet enough data to support a recommendation on the need for a second booster shot in the general population.
Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech showed that three doses of their shot produced significant protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in healthy children aged five to 11.
Analysts have forecast sales of $33.79 billion for the vaccine in 2022, according to Refinitiv data. The two companies have already delivered more than 3.1 billion vaccine doses globally.
- Scientists find no benefit to time-restricted eating
- How long does menopause last?
- The pandemic has been hard on our feet
- Tobacco price hike demanded in virtual event
- A full-body workout at home
- Wide use of COVID breath test may still be far off
- Booster increases protection vs omicron in kids aged 5-11: Pfizer
- This psychiatric hospital used to chain patients. Now it treats them
- EU regulator backs using Pfizer COVID shot as booster after other vaccines
- Scientists find no benefit to time-restricted eating
- How long does menopause last?
- The pandemic has been hard on our feet
- Virtual human chain demands higher prices for tobacco products
- A full-body strength training workout at home
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank moves to stave off rapid devaluation of taka against US dollar
- Bangladesh reports 45 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- 25 hurt after bus ploughs into car in Dhamrai
- Consensus to reopen shops as New Market businesses bleed on clashes with students
- A daughter's shock as a trip to buy bread ends her father's life
- Owner of shops at the heart of dispute that led to New Market mayhem is sued
- Inside Azovstal plant, Ukrainian sergeant prays for rescue
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- 11 Nigerians, one Bangladeshi arrested over Facebook scam