Call for hypertension control to reduce heart diseases on World Health Day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2022 12:04 AM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2022 12:04 AM BdST
The prevalence of heart diseases in Bangladesh is rising alarmingly, mostly owing to hypertension, speakers at a World Health Day webinar have said.
Research and advocacy organisation PROGGA, in collaboration with Global Health Advocacy Incubator, organised the virtual event titled ‘World Health Day and Hypertension’ on Saturday.
One in every five, or 21 percent, adults at present are suffering from hypertension, said the discussants, adding the situation can deteriorate drastically if effective measures are not taken, according to a statement from the organisers.
Hypertension causes increased risks of cardiovascular diseases and related mortality in manifolds, they said and added that it could cause stroke as well as kidney damage.
The government has set a national target of a 25 percent reduction in the prevalence of high blood pressure by 2025 as part of measures for the prevention of non-communicable diseases.
Such target calls for mass awareness on the issue and for ensuring hypertension treatment and drugs supply at all healthcare centres.
