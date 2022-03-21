Bangladesh logs another day without COVID deaths

The country registered 116 new virus cases, taking the total caseload from the disease to 1,950,725, according to the latest data released on Monday.

As many as 10,899 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.06 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 73 infections.

Another 1,140 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,871,611.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.94 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.

Globally, over 470.85 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.07 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.