Bangladesh logs another day without COVID deaths
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2022 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2022 05:31 PM BdST
Bangladesh has reported no new deaths from COVID-19 in a 24-hour count, leaving the toll unchanged at 29,117.
The country registered 116 new virus cases, taking the total caseload from the disease to 1,950,725, according to the latest data released on Monday.
As many as 10,899 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.06 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 73 infections.
Another 1,140 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,871,611.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.94 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 470.85 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.07 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- How long should it take to grieve?
- Wait for boosters to be cut to 4 months
- COVID restrictions prevented dengue in 2020
- Here come the AI nutritionists
- Pfizer, Bayer to maintain drug supply to Russia
- Nothing harmful found in Napa syrup: DGDA
- Govt logs 233 new virus cases, 3 deaths
- Govt orders tests on Napa syrup batch
- How long should it take to grieve? Psychiatry has come up with an answer
- Bangladesh to cut wait time for COVID boosters to 4 months
- COVID restrictions prevented dengue in hundreds of thousands in 2020
- Here come the artificial intelligence nutritionists
- Pfizer, Bayer to maintain drug supply to Russia
- Nothing harmful found in Napa syrup, says drug regulator
Most Read
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Cargo ship sped away after smashing into passenger launch. Was slowing down an option?
- Japan’s Sumitomo leaves planned expansion of Matarbari coal-fired power plant: report
- China Eastern Airlines Boeing with 132 on board crashes in China
- Hasina opens Bangladesh's biggest power plant in Payra
- The latecomer’s guide to crypto
- ‘RAB was likened to FBI,’ Momen tells Nuland, calling for withdrawal of US sanctions
- As Dhaka calls for withdrawal of sanctions on RAB, US says 'it's complicated'