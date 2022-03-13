Bangladesh orders tests on Napa syrup batch after child deaths
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Mar 2022 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2022 03:39 PM BdST
The Directorate General of Drug Administration has ordered the inspection of wholesale and retail stores across the country to collect samples of a specific batch of Napa brand of paracetamol syrup for testing, following two deaths linked to the medicine.
The DGDA issued the order on Saturday, asking the administration to test the medicine and submit its report to the National Control Laboratory.
“According to media reports, two children of a family died after consuming paracetamol syrup 120mg/5ml made by Beximco Pharmaceutical [batch No. 32113121, date of production 12/2021 and date of expiry 11/2023],” the order said.
“Under the circumstances, all divisional and district officers are ordered to inspect wholesale and retail pharmacies, do sample tests and submit the reports to the National Control Laboratory.”
On Thursday, two brothers Yasin Khan, 7 and Morsalin Khan, 5 reportedly died after consuming 'paracetamol syrup' to lower their fever in Durgapur Village in Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj. The siblings were the sons of labourer Sujon Khan.
Their mother Lima Begum said Morsalin caught a fever two days before his death, while Yasin had been suffering from a high temperature for even longer.
On Thursday, they bought a bottle of paracetamol syrup from a nearby pharmacy and gave it to the boys. Both the boys began to vomit after ingesting it.
The two were initially taken to Ashuganj Upazila Health Complex before being transferred to the district's central hospital, according to Lima.
Yasin died around 9 pm on the way home from the hospital, while Morsalin breathed his last at 10.30 pm upon reaching home, she said.
Police filed a general diary over the incident. Ashuganj Civil Surgeon Dr Muhammad Ekram Ullah visited the family on Friday and two probe committees have been formed to investigate the matter. Their reports are expected within three days.
“Regional offices of the DGDA are collecting samples of that specific batch of Napa syrup. But we’re yet to decide whether to stop the sale of the batch,” said DGDA Director Md Ayub Hossain.
When asked about the consequences if someone ingests that batch of Napa syrup available in the market, the director said people are aware of the incident as it has been already reported in the media. “The sellers are also alarmed. Therefore, the sale of that medicine will automatically halt,” he said.
bdnews24.com tried to contact Beximco Pharmaceuticals Chief Operating Officer Rabbur Reza for comment on the issue, but he did not respond to phone calls or SMS.
- Govt logs 233 new virus cases, 3 deaths
- Govt orders tests on Napa syrup batch
- Govt logs 257 new virus cases, 5 deaths
- WHO advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs
- Patient in groundbreaking heart transplant dies
- How to master the pull-up
- Ukrainians stream over the borders
- New gene differences in severe COVID patients identified
- Bangladesh reports 233 new COVID cases, 3 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh orders tests on Napa syrup batch after child deaths
- Bangladesh reports 257 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 5
- WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread
- Patient in groundbreaking heart transplant dies
- How to master the pull-up
Most Read
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- After China, South Korea joins race to win Bangladesh’s second metro rail project in Chattogram
- Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day for terrorism, other offences
- Hundreds of planes are stranded in Russia. They may never be recovered
- India and Pakistan's nuclear arsenals
- Three men stabbed to death over ‘Facebook post’ in Gazipur
- Government official arrested in Dhaka for hoarding 512 litres of cooking oil
- Russia starts day with attacks across Ukraine
- Tens of millions were spent to build pools, gym at Chattogram park. Now hundred million more will be splurged to purge them
- US rushing $200m in weapons for Ukraine's defence