Bangladesh orders tests on Napa syrup batch after child deaths

The DGDA issued the order on Saturday, asking the administration to test the medicine and submit its report to the National Control Laboratory.

“According to media reports, two children of a family died after consuming paracetamol syrup 120mg/5ml made by Beximco Pharmaceutical [batch No. 32113121, date of production 12/2021 and date of expiry 11/2023],” the order said.

“Under the circumstances, all divisional and district officers are ordered to inspect wholesale and retail pharmacies, do sample tests and submit the reports to the National Control Laboratory.”

On Thursday, two brothers Yasin Khan, 7 and Morsalin Khan, 5 reportedly died after consuming 'paracetamol syrup' to lower their fever in Durgapur Village in Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj. The siblings were the sons of labourer Sujon Khan.

Their mother Lima Begum said Morsalin caught a fever two days before his death, while Yasin had been suffering from a high temperature for even longer.

On Thursday, they bought a bottle of paracetamol syrup from a nearby pharmacy and gave it to the boys. Both the boys began to vomit after ingesting it.

The two were initially taken to Ashuganj Upazila Health Complex before being transferred to the district's central hospital, according to Lima.

Yasin died around 9 pm on the way home from the hospital, while Morsalin breathed his last at 10.30 pm upon reaching home, she said.

Police filed a general diary over the incident. Ashuganj Civil Surgeon Dr Muhammad Ekram Ullah visited the family on Friday and two probe committees have been formed to investigate the matter. Their reports are expected within three days.

“Regional offices of the DGDA are collecting samples of that specific batch of Napa syrup. But we’re yet to decide whether to stop the sale of the batch,” said DGDA Director Md Ayub Hossain.

When asked about the consequences if someone ingests that batch of Napa syrup available in the market, the director said people are aware of the incident as it has been already reported in the media. “The sellers are also alarmed. Therefore, the sale of that medicine will automatically halt,” he said.

bdnews24.com tried to contact Beximco Pharmaceuticals Chief Operating Officer Rabbur Reza for comment on the issue, but he did not respond to phone calls or SMS.