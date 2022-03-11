Bangladesh reports 257 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 5
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2022 04:31 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2022 04:31 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 257 new cases of COVID-19, raising the tally of infections to 1,949,055.
The death toll from the disease climbed by five in 24 hours to 29,105, according to the latest government data released on Friday.
As many as 13,801 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.86 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 170 infections. All five fatalities were also registered in the district.
Another 2,399 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,857,648.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.31 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 453.52 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.03 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- WHO advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs
- Patient in groundbreaking heart transplant dies
- How to master the pull-up
- Ukrainians stream over the borders
- New gene differences in severe COVID patients identified
- All Bangladesh COVID cases of omicron variant
- Ukraine health centres attacked: WHO
- Does microdosing for mental health work?
- WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread
- Patient in groundbreaking heart transplant dies
- How to master the pull-up
- Ukrainians stream over the borders as evacuations from besieged cities begin
- Scientists identify new gene differences in severe COVID patients
- Omicron variant accounts for all COVID cases in Bangladesh
Most Read
- Has Aug 21 grenade attack convict Harris Chowdhury faked his death? Police have no clue
- Putin says Russia will emerge stronger, sanctions will rebound on West
- 'Bangladesh is a land of lucrative opportunities': Hasina woos UAE business czars
- You still need us, UAE tells US as it flexes Gulf oil muscles
- Russia batters and encircles Ukrainian cities, as diplomacy falters
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan published
- Bangladesh reports three new COVID deaths, 327 cases
- Modi's BJP wins big in India's largest state election
- Govt discovers how prices rise, but edible oil VAT is likely to be suspended
- 4 falsehoods Russians are told about the war