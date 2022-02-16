India reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: OIE
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Feb 2022 10:41 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2022 10:41 PM BdST
India reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry research farm in the northeastern state of Bihar, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.
The virus killed 787 out of 3,859 birds on the farm in Patna and all of the remaining birds were slaughtered, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from India's authorities.
The outbreak started on Jan. 18 and was reported on Feb. 16, according to the report.
More stories
- Short AZ shelf life complicates vaccine rollout to world's poorest
- A woman cured of HIV using a novel treatment
- Protecting the vulnerable from COVID
- Those over 12 can get vaccines without registration
- FDA delays push for shots for children younger than 5
- Exercise may enhance the effects of a COVID shot
- New US proposal for treating pain includes opioid use
- Cancer kills 273 people daily: minister
Recent Stories
- Short AstraZeneca shelf life complicates COVID vaccine rollout to world's poorest
- A woman is cured of HIV using a novel treatment
- Pollution causing more deaths than COVID, action needed, says UN expert
- A guide to protecting the vulnerable from COVID
- Bangladeshi citizens over 12 can get vaccines without registration: health minister
- In reversal, the FDA delays push for shots for children younger than 5
Opinion
Most Read
- Indian composer-singer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
- Sharun’s ex-wife Mim arrested in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
- Malaysia releases former Bangladesh envoy Khairuzzaman from custody
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay dies aged 90
- Ukraine hit by cyber attack as US questions Russian troop pullback
- On Ukraine, US and Russia wage signalling war to avert actual war
- Bangladesh records 15 COVID deaths, 3,929 cases in a day
- Bangladesh advises its citizens to leave Ukraine “immediately” amid Russia threat
- Scandal on a wealthy island: a priest, a murder and a mystery
- US intelligence agencies face crucial test in deciphering Putin’s motives