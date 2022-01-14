Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jan 2022 09:56 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2022 09:56 AM BdST
Polish scientists have found a gene that they say more than doubles the risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19, a discovery they hope could help doctors identify people who are most at risk from the disease.
With vaccine hesitancy a major factor behind high coronavirus death rates in central and eastern Europe, researchers hope that identifying those at greatest risk will encourage them to get a shot and give them access to more intensive treatment options in case of an infection.
"After more than a year and a half of work it was possible to identify a gene responsible for a predisposition to becoming seriously ill (with coronavirus)," said Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.
"This means that in the future we will be able to... identify people with a predisposition to suffer seriously from COVID."
The researchers from the Medical University of Bialystok found that the gene was the fourth most important factor determining how seriously a person suffers from COVID-19, after age, weight and gender.
The gene is present in around 14% of the Polish population, compared to 8-9% in Europe as a whole and 27% in India, said Marcin Moniuszko, the professor in charge of the project.
Other studies have also shown the importance of genetic factors in how seriously COVID-19 develops.
In November, British scientists said they had identified a version of a gene that may be associated with double the risk of lung failure from COVID-19.
- Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID
- AZ booster generates higher antibodies against omicron
- Restrictions back as omicron spreads
- How to mindfully manage our food cravings
- In a first, man receives a heart from a genetically altered pig
- Chile launches 4th COVID dose
- Making your running resolution stick
- You may not need bone or joint surgery
- New data finds AstraZeneca booster generates higher antibodies against omicron
- Bangladesh reimposes virus restrictions as omicron spreads
- Moderna vaccine to be used as booster doses in place of Pfizer
- Cookies? chips? pizza? Here’s how to own your cravings
- In a first, man receives a heart from a genetically altered pig
- Chile, a vaccine front-runner, launches fourth COVID dose
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 3,359 new COVID cases in a day, death toll climbs by 12
- Govt tightens curbs as omicron spreads. But Dhaka appears oblivious
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- He featured as a Baul in a music video. RAB arrests him as a ‘terrifying serial killer’
- Bangladesh reimposes virus restrictions as omicron spreads
- Moderna vaccine to be used as booster doses in place of Pfizer
- Omicron is spreading fast, people should be careful, says Hasina
- Attack mars Qawwali musical event at Dhaka University
- Three youths lynched in Narayanganj on suspicion of robbery
- US business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits