Bangladesh issues 15 new restrictions to limit spread of omicron

The restrictions include more health tests and screenings of people entering the country, limits on social, political and religious gatherings, use of masks outdoors and enforcement of health restrictions on public transport.

Restaurants can offer dine-in services at half capacity.

However, Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday announced plans to require citizens to show proof of vaccination in order to dine in restaurants.

The 15 restrictions are:

>>More thorough testing and screening for travellers entering Bangladesh from omicron-stricken countries

>>Discouraging all forms of public gatherings (social, political and religious)

>>Every individual, except under extenuating circumstances, must use a mask to cover their nose and mouth when going outside and follow all other health restrictions

>>All public gatherings, tourist spots, recreation centres, resorts, community centres and cinema halls must only operate at half-capacity

>>Mosques and other places of worship must enforce the use of masks and other health restrictions

>>Health restrictions must be enforced on public transport

>>Travellers from omicron-afflicted countries must quarantine for 14 days

>>All educational institutions (madrasas, pre-schools, primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, universities) and coaching centres must enforce health restrictions

>>All customers, service providers and workers at healthcare institutions must wear masks that cover the nose and mouth and follow other health restrictions

>>Those who have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should go to vaccination centres to get their first and second doses

>>Those who come into close contact with COVID-19 patients or those who have coronavirus symptoms must maintain quarantine and isolation

>>Persons with COVID symptoms must remain in isolation and contact local authorities for testing of samples

>>Masks must be used to cover the nose and mouth at the office and health restrictions must be followed at workplaces. Even those who are vaccinated must wear masks outdoors

>>Public announcements and other efforts may be used to raise awareness of wearing masks and other health restrictions in an effort to limit the transmission of the disease. The speaker systems of mosques, temples, churches, pagodas and other institutions may be used for such announcements and elected public representatives, such as ward councillors and union council members may be involved in such campaigns