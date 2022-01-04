Bangladesh health officials want fresh curbs in 7 days to fight omicron

An inter-ministerial meeting on Monday concluded that anti-COVID restrictions would come in 15 days.

A day later, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said 15 days would be too late in the light of a surge in COVID cases.

Health officials fear that the new strain could run rampant by then and have recommended fast-tracking the implementation of the curbs.

Speaking to reporters after the inter-ministerial meeting on Monday, Maleque announced plans to require citizens to show proof of vaccination in order to dine in restaurants.

He also stressed the need to enforce a mask mandate along with other health and safety rules.

The government is also considering curbs on social events, including picnics, religious gatherings and prayers at places of worship, he said.

Some of the other measures to fight omicron include strengthening screening procedures at all land ports, seaports and airports, imposing stricter quarantine rules and operating public transports at half capacity.