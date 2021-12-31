Countries rush to buy experimental antiviral COVID-19 pills
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Dec 2021 09:53 AM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2021 10:42 AM BdST
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week authorised Merck's antiviral COVID-19 pill for high-risk adult patients, a day after giving a broader go-ahead to a similar but more effective treatment from Pfizer.
In the last week, Japan and India have also recommended approval of Merck's experimental pill, which has already been approved in Britain, Denmark and the Philippines, among others, while South Korea on Monday authorised Pfizer's treatment for emergency use.
Merck has signed deals to sell about nine million courses of its treatment to governments around the world, but on Dec 22 France became the first country to publicly say it had cancelled its order following disappointing trial data. It hopes instead to receive Pfizer's drug before the end of January.
In the European Union, both treatments are under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), though the regulator has said they can be used in adults ahead of any wider recommendation.
Merck pill
COUNTRY
VOLUME
PRICE
TIMING OF SOURCE DELIVERY
Australia
300,000 doses
Belgium
10,000 doses
Canada
500,000 courses
Indonesia
600,000 - 1 million doses
December
Italy
50,000 courses
Japan
1.6 million courses
1.2 billion
Malaysia
150,000 courses
Philippines
300,000 courses
100-150 pesos ($1.97-$2.96) per pill
November
2021
South Korea
200,000 courses
Switzerland
8,640 doses
Jan 2022
"at the latest"
Thailand
200,000 courses
UK
2,230,000 courses
Early 2022
United States
3,100,000 courses
$700 per course, total of $2.2 billion
EU
Germany
Pfizer pill
COUNTRY
VOLUME
PRICE
TIMING OF DELIVERY
Australia
500,000 courses
Canada
1 million doses
Israel
100,000
Italy
50,000 courses
South Korea
70,000 course
UK
2,750,000 courses
Early 2022
United States
10,000,000 courses
$530 per course, total of $5.29 billion
by the end of 2021
Thailand
EU
Germany
- Countries rush to buy antiviral COVID-19 pills
- Bangladesh approves Pfizer's COVID pill for emergency use
- Why is my eyelid twitching?
- 3 vaccines approved for booster shots
- 2 more omicron cases found
- Govt rolls out third COVID vaccine doses
- India allows use of Merck's COVID pill
- S Korea authorises Pfizer's oral coronavirus treatment
- Countries rush to buy experimental antiviral COVID-19 pills
- Bangladesh’s Beximco, Eskayef introduce generic versions of Pfizer's COVID pill
- Why is my eyelid twitching?
- Bangladesh approves 3 vaccines for booster shots, recipients will not get to choose
- Bangladesh reports 2 more omicron cases
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
Most Read
- Bangladesh appoints Hasan Foez Siddique as chief justice
- Pass rate in SSC, equivalent exams hits record 93.58%
- Police impose restrictions on New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dhaka
- Bangladesh logs 509 virus cases in a day, 7 deaths
- SSC: Girls continue to lead in pass rate, in GPA 5
- Bangladesh’s Beximco, Eskayef introduce generic versions of Pfizer's COVID pill
- Omicron cannot escape T cells; boosters protect households from micron
- Hasina keeps online learning option open as COVID cases rise
- RAB arrests Holy Family Medical College teacher for ‘sexually harassing’ student
- Some students were seen lowering their masks at textbook distribution event. Hasina takes note of it