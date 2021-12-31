Countries rush to buy experimental antiviral COVID-19 pills

In the last week, Japan and India have also recommended approval of Merck's experimental pill, which has already been approved in Britain, Denmark and the Philippines, among others, while South Korea on Monday authorised Pfizer's treatment for emergency use.

Merck has signed deals to sell about nine million courses of its treatment to governments around the world, but on Dec 22 France became the first country to publicly say it had cancelled its order following disappointing trial data. It hopes instead to receive Pfizer's drug before the end of January.

In the European Union, both treatments are under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), though the regulator has said they can be used in adults ahead of any wider recommendation.

Merck pill COUNTRY VOLUME PRICE TIMING OF SOURCE DELIVERY Australia 300,000 doses Belgium 10,000 doses Canada 500,000 courses Indonesia 600,000 - 1 million doses December

2021 Italy 50,000 courses Japan 1.6 million courses 1.2 billion Malaysia 150,000 courses Philippines 300,000 courses 100-150 pesos ($1.97-$2.96) per pill November 2021 South Korea 200,000 courses Switzerland 8,640 doses Jan 2022 "at the latest" Thailand 200,000 courses UK 2,230,000 courses Early 2022 United States 3,100,000 courses $700 per course, total of $2.2 billion EU Germany