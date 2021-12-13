Bangladesh gets over 4m doses of AZ vaccine from UK
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Dec 2021 08:52 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2021 08:52 PM BdST
The United Kingdom has donated over 4 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic and make an economic recovery.
The first batch of the vaccines, made by Oxford BioMedica and packaged in Wales, arrived on Monday under the global vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX, the British High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.
The donation forms part of the commitment made by Britain at G7 this year to distribute 100 million vaccine doses worldwide by June 2022. About 80 percent of those doses will be distributed through the COVAX facility.
“Like the rest of the world, the UK and Bangladesh have experienced difficult times because of the pandemic. And we are both in it together in building back better, safer, greener.”
The donation is a powerful demonstration of the bond between the two countries, according to him.
“The UK will do everything we can to support Bangladesh to save lives and defeat the pandemic.”
The UK has been at the forefront of the global response to COVID-19, including through investing £90 million to support the development of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Over half a billion doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have been delivered at a non-profit price globally, with two-thirds going to lower and middle-income countries.
Bangladesh launched its immunisation campaign against COVID-19 using the AstraZeneca vaccine purchased from the Serum Institute of India.
The government and Beximco signed a deal with Serum Institute for 30 million doses of the vaccine.
After India halted exports due to its own crisis, Bangladesh stopped administering the first doses to save second shots for the people who have had the first dose.
But Bangladesh was already short of enough doses to fully vaccinate all the citizens who have received the first dose.
More than 1.5 million people missed the second dose on expected dates. They were fully vaccinated after AstraZeneca vaccines arrived from Japan under the global sharing platform COVAX.
Serum has since sent 5.5 million doses in two shipments in November and December, taking the number of doses received from it to 12.5 million.
- Experts recommend booster for those over 60
- India test kit gives omicron result in 2 hours
- No new omicron cases detected: health minister
- COVID vaccine boosters likely in 10 days
- 4 ways to cultivate resilience in 2022
- NZ smoking ban overlooks growing youth vaping
- SII let Africa down on vaccines: Africa CDC
- Pfizer says its booster offers protection against omicron
- Omicron poses "very high" global risk but data on severity limited: WHO
- Bangladesh committee recommends COVID booster doses for people over 60
- New omicron test kit developed in India gives result in 2 hours
- No new omicron cases detected in Bangladesh: health minister
- Bangladesh plans to start COVID vaccine booster drive in 10 days
- 4 ways to cultivate resilience in 2022
Most Read
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Murad Hassan returns to Bangladesh after failed bid to enter Canada
- Minister apologises as runway closure, wait for COVID tests trouble travellers at Dhaka airport
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Bangladesh students win NASA Space Apps Challenge award for Best Mission Concept
- Murad Hassan faces multiple lawsuits over 'vulgar' comments on Zaima
- Sky-high airfare leaves Middle East-bound workers in the lurch
- Court dismisses Pori Moni's objection to the omission of ‘suspects’ from Boat Club case