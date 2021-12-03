Bangladesh mandates 14-day quarantine for travellers from 7 African countries
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2021 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2021 11:24 AM BdST
Bangladesh has announced a 14-day institutional quarantine for travellers coming from seven African nations in a bid to prevent the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Arrivals from Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Ghana, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe must isolate in designated hotels at their own expense, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said in a circular issued on Thursday.
The order will be effective from 12 pm on Saturday.
Any passenger who arrives directly from or has been to any of these countries in the past 14 days must go into quarantine. They must book a room at a designated quarantine hotel before travelling to Bangladesh.
Also, the travellers must carry a COVID-negative certificate after undergoing the RT PCR test within 48 hours of the flight. However, the rule does not apply to children under the age of 12.
While isolating in a hotel, a traveller must take RT PCR tests on the seventh and fourteenth days. They will be kept in isolation in a hospital if they test positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the government will take action against those who flee quarantine.
There had been incidents of people fleeing the quarantine facility last year when the government had imposed the rule at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Once again, the rule has been imposed to prevent the new variant of the pathogen from spreading.
The authorities will confiscate the passports of those in institutional quarantine. The hotels will be fined in case travellers leave before the end of the quarantine period, the minister said.
- Omicron prompts swift reconsideration of boosters among scientists
- Regulation hailed as ‘landmark’ to reduce heart disease risks
- WHO agrees to launch talks on pact to tackle pandemics
- What is Cardiac Angiosarcoma?
- A heart-healthy way to eat
- Vaccines should give protection against omicron: expert
- Ports on alert against omicron variant: DGHS
- A cure for Type 1 diabetes?
- How staying physically active may protect the ageing brain
- Bangladesh mandates 14-day quarantine for travellers from 7 African countries
- Omicron prompts swift reconsideration of boosters among scientists
- Heart Foundation, CAB, PROGGA hail regulation as ‘landmark’ to reduce heart disease risks
- WHO agrees to launch talks on pact to tackle pandemics
- What is Cardiac Angiosarcoma?
Most Read
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- India says it detects two cases of Omicron variant
- A minister’s cheque bounced because it was written in Bangla. He was infuriated
- Bomb threat on Malaysia Airlines jet turns out to be false alarm
- They came to Rooppur for the nuclear power project. Now shopkeepers and beggars can speak to them in Russian
- Fire destroys 3 resorts, restaurant in Rangamati’s Sajek
- A bomb threat on a Malaysia Airlines turned out to be false. But the authorities stuck to their task
- 13 to die for 2011 murders of 6 students in Aminbazar
- Bangladesh logs 261 new COVID cases, another 3 die
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams