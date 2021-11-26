Britain says new COVID-19 variant is the most significant yet found
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Nov 2021 02:03 PM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2021 02:06 PM BdST
Britain said on Friday that a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa was considered by scientists to be the most significant one yet found and so it needed to ascertain whether or not it made vaccines ineffective.
Defending a ban on flights from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the lesson of COVID was that early action was essential.
The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant - called B.1.1.529 - has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that COVID-19 vaccines are based on.
"As scientists have described, (this is) the most significant variant they've encountered to date in their research," Shapps told Sky News.
Officials have advised the government on the need to act swiftly and pre-emptively in case the concerns over the impact of the variant are borne out, even though it could take weeks to generate all the information needed about its characteristics.
The variant has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong, but the UK Health Security Agency said that no cases of the variant had been detected in Britain.
- 300 minutes a week of exercise can ward off cancer
- US donates 1.8m more vaccine doses to Bangladesh
- Vaccine shipments from India to resume in Dec: Salman
- Coronary calcium scans can help decide heart medication
- How words affect pain
- World must bolster WHO: expert panel
- How to save knees without giving up workouts
- UK seeks action on racial bias in medical devices
- Britain says new COVID-19 variant is the most significant yet found
- 300 minutes a week of moderate exercise may help ward off cancer
- US donates 1.8m more Pfizer COVID vaccine doses to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh approves homegrown COVID vaccine Bangavax for human trial
- Vaccine shipments from India to resume in December, says Salman Rahman
- Should I take a heart drug? A coronary calcium scan may help you decide
Most Read
- Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes India-Myanmar border region
- Angered by the death of a student in a garbage truck accident, street protesters vow to come back
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Publishing employee dies in second garbage truck accident in two days
- Students block police bus in Dhaka after driver fails to show licence
- Zahangir Alam suspended as Gazipur mayor, days after expulsion from ruling party
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- South Africa identifies new virus variant displaying a ‘big jump in evolution’