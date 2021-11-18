Misuse of antibiotics in pandemic building resistant bacteria, health agency warns
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Nov 2021 01:17 AM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2021 01:17 AM BdST
Overuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobial drugs during the coronavirus pandemic is helping bacteria develop resistance that will render these important medicines ineffective over time, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) warned on Wednesday.
Several countries in the Americas, including Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Guatemala and Paraguay, are reporting surges in detection of drug-resistant infections that have likely contributed to the rise in mortality in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, the health agency said.
"We've seen the use of antimicrobials rise to unprecedented levels, with potentially serious consequences," PAHO director Carissa Etienne said. "We risk losing the drugs we rely on to treat common infections," she said in a webcast news briefing.
Antimicrobials are being misused outside of hospital settings, and drugs such as ivermectin and chloroquine are being used as unproven treatments, even with strong evidence that they do not benefit COVID-19 patients, she said.
The use of ivermectin and chloroquine has been actively encouraged by some authorities in the region, such as far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil.
Data from hospitals in the region shows that 90 percent to 100 percent of hospitalised COVID-19 patients were given an antimicrobial as part of their treatment, while only 7 percent of them had a secondary infection that required use of those drugs, Etienne said.
Misuse and overuse of antibiotics has long been viewed as a potential threat that could lead to the emergence of so-called superbugs with resistance to existing treatments, a problem that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
"Throughout the pandemic we have taken the power of antimicrobials for granted," she said, adding that it may take months or years before the full impact of their misuse and overuse becomes evident.
There have been few new antibiotics in drug company pipelines as they tend to be much less profitable than other medicines and their use must be limited to remain effective.
"Just as we were able to channel our collective capacity to develop diagnostics and vaccines for COVID in record time, we need commitment and collaboration to develop new and affordable antimicrobials," Etienne said.
- How psychologists can help treat chronic pain
- Child respiratory complaints spike at Delhi
- Tobacco use falling: WHO
- Bangladesh will have a vaccine institute: Hasina
- Slum dwellers celebrate access to COVID vaccine shots
- Pfizer to allow generic versions of its COVID pill in Bangladesh
- COVID booster shots likely: health minister
- Nigeria plans mass vaccination drive
- Misuse of antibiotics in pandemic building resistant bacteria, health agency warns
- How psychologists can help treat chronic pain
- Respiratory complaints among children spike as Delhi pollution worsens
- Tobacco use falling, WHO urges countries to help more people to quit
- Bangladesh will have a vaccine institute, says Hasina
- ‘Never thought of getting vaccine’: Dhaka slum dwellers celebrate access to COVID inoculation
Most Read
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Hasina questions subsidies, says fuel price hike is linked to global surge
- Bangladesh to jointly host 2031 ODI World Cup with India
- Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram
- Chhatra League activists ‘attack’ Reza Kibria, Nur in Tangail
- Poland uses water cannons and tear gas as tensions rise at Belarus border
- Hasina welcomes calls for a commission to investigate post-1975 atrocities
- Bangladesh reports 6 virus deaths, 266 cases in a day
- FDA plans to authorise Pfizer boosters for all adults as soon as Thursday
- A Nike executive told of once killing a man. Here’s what he left out