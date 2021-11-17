Bangladesh will have a vaccine institute, says Hasina

"With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, most countries have focused on inventing and producing more vaccines. We feel the necessity of further research and production of vaccines under the current circumstances," the prime minister said in reply to a question raised by Awami League MP Anwar Hossain Khan in parliament on Wednesday.

A condolence motion was also tabled over the death of Tangail-7 MP Md Akabbar Hossain on Tuesday and the session was adjourned following a discussing on his life.

The question answer session for the prime minister and other cabinet members, however, continued.

"To prevent the coronavirus and other pathogens, the government has a plan to introduce a vaccine policy and establish vaccine institute up to international standards, which will enable production in Bangladesh," she said.

Hasina also highlighted the benefits of the vaccine policy and the vaccine institute.

In a parliament session on Monday, the prime minister had mentioned that Bangladesh has the capacity to produce and export the coronavirus vaccine.

JEWEL IN THE CROWN

In reply to a question raised by MP AKM Rahmatullah, Sheikh Hasina said she was awarded the 'SDG Progress Award' for the highest success in SDG achievement for the period of 2015-2020.

"While receiving the award, I was called a 'jewel in the crown' for the positive role Bangladesh has played in the global economy despite the setbacks of the pandemic."

"The global recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the disparity in vaccine availability have hampered the development of many countries. But Bangladesh has been strong enough to continue its journey to sustainable development amid the pandemic.”

“This award is global recognition for Bangladesh and has brought Bangladesh's progress to the limelight of global stage, and strengthened the confidence of people across the world on this nation’s capabilities. The people of Bangladesh are the ones who truly deserve to receive the award."

All achievements until today, starting from the independence of Bangladesh, were made possible by the love and support of the people, Hasina said.

She dedicated her award to the people of Bangladesh.